Auth
Authentication and authorization information.
Get Authentication Info
client.auth.retrieveInfo(RequestOptionsoptions?): AuthRetrieveInfoResponse { apiKey, type }
GET/auth/info
ModelsExpand Collapse
AuthRetrieveInfoResponse { apiKey, type }
AuthRetrieveInfoResponse { apiKey, type }
apiKey: APIKey { created, issuing_user, name, 2 more }
Information about the API key credentials
apiKey: APIKey { created, issuing_user, name, 2 more }
Information about the API key credentials
issuing_user: IssuingUser { id, email, name }
Information about the user who created the credentials
issuing_user: IssuingUser { id, email, name }
Information about the user who created the credentials
project: Project { id, name, plan_type }
Information about the project
project: Project { id, name, plan_type }
Information about the project