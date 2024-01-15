Get Authentication Info
client.auth.retrieveInfo(RequestOptionsoptions?): AuthRetrieveInfoResponse { apiKey, type }
GET/auth/info
Returns information about the authentication credentials being used to access the API
ReturnsExpand Collapse
AuthRetrieveInfoResponse { apiKey, type }
AuthRetrieveInfoResponse { apiKey, type }
apiKey: APIKey { created, issuing_user, name, 2 more }
Information about the API key credentials
apiKey: APIKey { created, issuing_user, name, 2 more }
Information about the API key credentials
issuing_user: IssuingUser { id, email, name }
Information about the user who created the credentials
issuing_user: IssuingUser { id, email, name }
Information about the user who created the credentials
project: Project { id, name, plan_type }
Information about the project
project: Project { id, name, plan_type }
Information about the project
Get Authentication Info
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
const client = new TigerCloud({
apiKey: process.env['TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY'], // This is the default and can be omitted
});
const response = await client.auth.retrieveInfo();
console.log(response.apiKey);
{
"apiKey": {
"created": "2024-01-15T10:30:00Z",
"issuing_user": {
"id": "user123",
"email": "john.doe@example.com",
"name": "John Doe"
},
"name": "my-production-token",
"project": {
"id": "rp1pz7uyae",
"name": "My Production Project",
"plan_type": "FREE"
},
"public_key": "tskey_abc123"
},
"type": "apiKey"
}
Returns Examples
{
"apiKey": {
"created": "2024-01-15T10:30:00Z",
"issuing_user": {
"id": "user123",
"email": "john.doe@example.com",
"name": "John Doe"
},
"name": "my-production-token",
"project": {
"id": "rp1pz7uyae",
"name": "My Production Project",
"plan_type": "FREE"
},
"public_key": "tskey_abc123"
},
"type": "apiKey"
}