Projects
ProjectsVpcs
Manage VPCs and their peering connections.
List All VPCs
client.projects.vpcs.list(stringprojectID, RequestOptionsoptions?): VpcListResponse { id, cidr, name, region_code }
GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs
Create a VPC
client.projects.vpcs.create(stringprojectID, VpcCreateParams { cidr, name, region_code } body, RequestOptionsoptions?): Vpc { id, cidr, name, region_code }
POST/projects/{project_id}/vpcs
Delete a VPC
client.projects.vpcs.delete(stringvpcID, VpcDeleteParams { project_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): void
DELETE/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}
Rename a VPC
client.projects.vpcs.rename(stringvpcID, VpcRenameParams { project_id, name } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): Vpc { id, cidr, name, region_code }
POST/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/rename
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ProjectsVpcsPeerings
Manage VPCs and their peering connections.
List VPC Peerings
client.projects.vpcs.peerings.list(stringvpcID, PeeringListParams { project_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): PeeringListResponse { id, error_message, peer_account_id, 4 more }
GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings
Create a VPC Peering
client.projects.vpcs.peerings.create(stringvpcID, PeeringCreateParams { project_id, peer_account_id, peer_region_code, peer_vpc_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): Peering { id, error_message, peer_account_id, 4 more }
POST/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings
Get a VPC Peering
client.projects.vpcs.peerings.retrieve(stringpeeringID, PeeringRetrieveParams { project_id, vpc_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): Peering { id, error_message, peer_account_id, 4 more }
GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings/{peering_id}
Delete a VPC Peering
client.projects.vpcs.peerings.delete(stringpeeringID, PeeringDeleteParams { project_id, vpc_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): void
DELETE/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings/{peering_id}
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ProjectsServices
Manage services, read replicas, and their associated actions.
List All Services
client.projects.services.list(stringprojectID, RequestOptionsoptions?): ServiceListResponse { connection_pooler, created, endpoint, 14 more }
GET/projects/{project_id}/services
Create a Service
client.projects.services.create(stringprojectID, ServiceCreateParams { name, addons, cpu_millis, 4 more } body, RequestOptionsoptions?): Service { connection_pooler, created, endpoint, 14 more }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services
Get a Service
client.projects.services.retrieve(stringserviceID, ServiceRetrieveParams { project_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): Service { connection_pooler, created, endpoint, 14 more }
GET/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}
Delete a Service
client.projects.services.delete(stringserviceID, ServiceDeleteParams { project_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): void
DELETE/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}
Start a Service
client.projects.services.start(stringserviceID, ServiceStartParams { project_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): Service { connection_pooler, created, endpoint, 14 more }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/start
Stop a Service
client.projects.services.stop(stringserviceID, ServiceStopParams { project_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): Service { connection_pooler, created, endpoint, 14 more }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/stop
Attach Service to VPC
client.projects.services.attachToVpc(stringserviceID, ServiceAttachToVpcParams { project_id, vpc_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): ServiceAttachToVpcResponse { message }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/attachToVPC
Detach Service from VPC
client.projects.services.detachFromVpc(stringserviceID, ServiceDetachFromVpcParams { project_id, vpc_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): ServiceDetachFromVpcResponse { message }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/detachFromVPC
Resize a Service
client.projects.services.resize(stringserviceID, ServiceResizeParams { project_id, cpu_millis, memory_gbs } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): Service { connection_pooler, created, endpoint, 14 more }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/resize
Enable Connection Pooler for a Service
client.projects.services.enablePooler(stringserviceID, ServiceEnablePoolerParams { project_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): ServiceEnablePoolerResponse { message }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/enablePooler
Disable Connection Pooler for a Service
client.projects.services.disablePooler(stringserviceID, ServiceDisablePoolerParams { project_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): ServiceDisablePoolerResponse { message }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/disablePooler
Fork a Service
client.projects.services.forkService(stringserviceID, ServiceForkServiceParams { project_id, fork_strategy, cpu_millis, 4 more } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): Service { connection_pooler, created, endpoint, 14 more }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/forkService
Update Service Password
client.projects.services.updatePassword(stringserviceID, ServiceUpdatePasswordParams { project_id, password } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): void
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/updatePassword
Set Environment for a Service
client.projects.services.setEnvironment(stringserviceID, ServiceSetEnvironmentParams { project_id, environment } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): ServiceSetEnvironmentResponse { message }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/setEnvironment
Change HA configuration for a Service
client.projects.services.setHa(stringserviceID, ServiceSetHaParams { project_id, replica_count, sync_replica_count } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): Service { connection_pooler, created, endpoint, 14 more }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/setHA
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Service { connection_pooler, created, endpoint, 14 more }
Service { connection_pooler, created, endpoint, 14 more }
forked_from?: ForkedFrom { is_standby, project_id, service_id }
forked_from?: ForkedFrom { is_standby, project_id, service_id }
ha_replicas?: HaReplicas { replica_count, sync_replica_count }
ha_replicas?: HaReplicas { replica_count, sync_replica_count }
metadata?: Metadata { environment }
Additional metadata for the service
metadata?: Metadata { environment }
Additional metadata for the service
metrics?: Metrics | null
Resource usage metrics for the service
metrics?: Metrics | null
Resource usage metrics for the service
metadata?: Metadata { environment }
Additional metadata for the read replica set
metadata?: Metadata { environment }
Additional metadata for the read replica set
resources?: Array<Resource>
List of resources allocated to the service
resources?: Array<Resource>
List of resources allocated to the service
service_type?: "TIMESCALEDB" | "POSTGRES" | "VECTOR"
The type of the service.
service_type?: "TIMESCALEDB" | "POSTGRES" | "VECTOR"
The type of the service.
status?: "QUEUED" | "DELETING" | "CONFIGURING" | 8 more
Current status of the service
status?: "QUEUED" | "DELETING" | "CONFIGURING" | 8 more
Current status of the service
forked_from?: ForkedFrom { is_standby, project_id, service_id }
forked_from?: ForkedFrom { is_standby, project_id, service_id }
ha_replicas?: HaReplicas { replica_count, sync_replica_count }
ha_replicas?: HaReplicas { replica_count, sync_replica_count }
metadata?: Metadata { environment }
Additional metadata for the service
metadata?: Metadata { environment }
Additional metadata for the service
metrics?: Metrics | null
Resource usage metrics for the service
metrics?: Metrics | null
Resource usage metrics for the service
metadata?: Metadata { environment }
Additional metadata for the read replica set
metadata?: Metadata { environment }
Additional metadata for the read replica set
resources?: Array<Resource>
List of resources allocated to the service
resources?: Array<Resource>
List of resources allocated to the service
service_type?: "TIMESCALEDB" | "POSTGRES" | "VECTOR"
The type of the service.
service_type?: "TIMESCALEDB" | "POSTGRES" | "VECTOR"
The type of the service.
status?: "QUEUED" | "DELETING" | "CONFIGURING" | 8 more
Current status of the service
status?: "QUEUED" | "DELETING" | "CONFIGURING" | 8 more
Current status of the service
ProjectsServicesReplica Sets
Get Read Replica Sets
client.projects.services.replicaSets.retrieveReplicaSets(stringserviceID, ReplicaSetRetrieveReplicaSetsParams { project_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): ReplicaSetRetrieveReplicaSetsResponse { id, connection_pooler, cpu_millis, 6 more }
GET/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets
Create a Read Replica Set
client.projects.services.replicaSets.replicaSets(stringserviceID, ReplicaSetReplicaSetsParams { project_id, cpu_millis, memory_gbs, 2 more } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): ReadReplicaSet { id, connection_pooler, cpu_millis, 6 more }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets
Delete a Read Replica Set
client.projects.services.replicaSets.delete(stringreplicaSetID, ReplicaSetDeleteParams { project_id, service_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): void
DELETE/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}
Resize a Read Replica Set
client.projects.services.replicaSets.resize(stringreplicaSetID, ReplicaSetResizeParams { project_id, service_id, cpu_millis, memory_gbs } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): void
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}/resize
Enable Connection Pooler for a Read Replica
client.projects.services.replicaSets.enablePooler(stringreplicaSetID, ReplicaSetEnablePoolerParams { project_id, service_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): ReplicaSetEnablePoolerResponse { message }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}/enablePooler
Disable Connection Pooler for a Read Replica
client.projects.services.replicaSets.disablePooler(stringreplicaSetID, ReplicaSetDisablePoolerParams { project_id, service_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): ReplicaSetDisablePoolerResponse { message }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}/disablePooler
Set Environment for a Read Replica
client.projects.services.replicaSets.setEnvironment(stringreplicaSetID, ReplicaSetSetEnvironmentParams { project_id, service_id, environment } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): ReplicaSetSetEnvironmentResponse { message }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/replicaSets/{replica_set_id}/setEnvironment
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ReadReplicaSet { id, connection_pooler, cpu_millis, 6 more }
ReadReplicaSet { id, connection_pooler, cpu_millis, 6 more }
metadata?: Metadata { environment }
Additional metadata for the read replica set
metadata?: Metadata { environment }
Additional metadata for the read replica set
ReplicaSetRetrieveReplicaSetsResponse = Array<ReadReplicaSet { id, connection_pooler, cpu_millis, 6 more } >
ReplicaSetRetrieveReplicaSetsResponse = Array<ReadReplicaSet { id, connection_pooler, cpu_millis, 6 more } >
metadata?: Metadata { environment }
Additional metadata for the read replica set
metadata?: Metadata { environment }
Additional metadata for the read replica set