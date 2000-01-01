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API Reference
Projects
Services

Attach Service to VPC

client.projects.services.attachToVpc(stringserviceID, ServiceAttachToVpcParams { project_id, vpc_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): ServiceAttachToVpcResponse { message }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/attachToVPC

Associates a service with a VPC.

ParametersExpand Collapse
serviceID: string
params: ServiceAttachToVpcParams { project_id, vpc_id }
project_id: string

Path param: The unique identifier of the project.

vpc_id: string

Body param: The ID of the VPC to attach the service to.

ReturnsExpand Collapse
ServiceAttachToVpcResponse { message }
message?: string

Attach Service to VPC

import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';

const client = new TigerCloud({
  apiKey: process.env['TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY'], // This is the default and can be omitted
});

const response = await client.projects.services.attachToVpc('d1k5vk7hf2', {
  project_id: 'rp1pz7uyae',
  vpc_id: '1234567890',
});

console.log(response.message);
{
  "message": "Action completed successfully."
}
Returns Examples
{
  "message": "Action completed successfully."
}