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API Reference
Projects
Services

Delete a Service

client.projects.services.delete(stringserviceID, ServiceDeleteParams { project_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): void
DELETE/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}

Deletes a specific service. This is an asynchronous operation.

ParametersExpand Collapse
serviceID: string
params: ServiceDeleteParams { project_id }
project_id: string

The unique identifier of the project.

Delete a Service

import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';

const client = new TigerCloud({
  apiKey: process.env['TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY'], // This is the default and can be omitted
});

await client.projects.services.delete('d1k5vk7hf2', { project_id: 'rp1pz7uyae' });
Returns Examples