Delete a Service
client.projects.services.delete(stringserviceID, ServiceDeleteParams { project_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): void
DELETE/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}
Deletes a specific service. This is an asynchronous operation.
Delete a Service
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
const client = new TigerCloud({
apiKey: process.env['TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY'], // This is the default and can be omitted
});
await client.projects.services.delete('d1k5vk7hf2', { project_id: 'rp1pz7uyae' });