Detach Service from VPC
client.projects.services.detachFromVpc(stringserviceID, ServiceDetachFromVpcParams { project_id, vpc_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): ServiceDetachFromVpcResponse { message }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/detachFromVPC
Disassociates a service from its VPC.
ParametersExpand Collapse
Detach Service from VPC
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
const client = new TigerCloud({
apiKey: process.env['TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY'], // This is the default and can be omitted
});
const response = await client.projects.services.detachFromVpc('d1k5vk7hf2', {
project_id: 'rp1pz7uyae',
vpc_id: '1234567890',
});
console.log(response.message);
{
"message": "Action completed successfully."
}
Returns Examples
{
"message": "Action completed successfully."
}