Fork a Service
Creates a new, independent service within a project by taking a snapshot of an existing one.
ParametersExpand Collapse
params: ServiceForkServiceParams { project_id, fork_strategy, cpu_millis, 4 more }
fork_strategy: "LAST_SNAPSHOT" | "NOW" | "PITR"
Body param: Strategy for creating the fork. This field is required.
Body param: Strategy for creating the fork. This field is required.
Body param: The initial CPU allocation in milli-cores, or 'shared' for a shared-resource service. If not provided, will inherit from parent service.
environment_tag?: EnvironmentTag
Body param: The environment tag for the forked service, 'DEV' by default.
Body param: The environment tag for the forked service, 'DEV' by default.
Body param: The initial memory allocation in gigabytes, or 'shared' for a shared-resource service. If not provided, will inherit from parent service.
Body param: A human-readable name for the forked service. If not provided, will use parent service name with "-fork" suffix.
ReturnsExpand Collapse
Service { connection_pooler, created, endpoint, 14 more }
forked_from?: ForkedFrom { is_standby, project_id, service_id }
ha_replicas?: HaReplicas { replica_count, sync_replica_count }
metadata?: Metadata { environment }
Additional metadata for the service
Additional metadata for the service
metrics?: Metrics | null
Resource usage metrics for the service
Resource usage metrics for the service
metadata?: Metadata { environment }
Additional metadata for the read replica set
Additional metadata for the read replica set
resources?: Array<Resource>
List of resources allocated to the service
List of resources allocated to the service
service_type?: "TIMESCALEDB" | "POSTGRES" | "VECTOR"
The type of the service.
The type of the service.
status?: "QUEUED" | "DELETING" | "CONFIGURING" | 8 more
Current status of the service
Current status of the service
Fork a Service
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
const client = new TigerCloud({
apiKey: process.env['TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY'], // This is the default and can be omitted
});
const service = await client.projects.services.forkService('d1k5vk7hf2', {
project_id: 'rp1pz7uyae',
fork_strategy: 'LAST_SNAPSHOT',
});
console.log(service.project_id);
{
"connection_pooler": {
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
}
},
"created": "2019-12-27T18:11:19.117Z",
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
},
"forked_from": {
"is_standby": false,
"project_id": "asda1b2c3",
"service_id": "bbss422fg"
},
"ha_replicas": {
"replica_count": 1,
"sync_replica_count": 1
},
"initial_password": "a-very-secure-initial-password",
"metadata": {
"environment": "environment"
},
"metrics": {
"memory_mb": 512,
"milli_cpu": 250,
"storage_mb": 1024
},
"name": "name",
"project_id": "project_id",
"read_replica_sets": [
{
"id": "alb8jicdpr",
"connection_pooler": {
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
}
},
"cpu_millis": 250,
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
},
"memory_gbs": 1,
"metadata": {
"environment": "environment"
},
"name": "reporting-replica-1",
"nodes": 2,
"status": "active"
}
],
"region_code": "us-east-1",
"resources": [
{
"id": "id",
"spec": {
"cpu_millis": 0,
"memory_gbs": 0,
"volume_type": "volume_type"
}
}
],
"service_id": "service_id",
"service_type": "TIMESCALEDB",
"status": "QUEUED",
"vpcEndpoint": {}
}
Returns Examples
{
"connection_pooler": {
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
}
},
"created": "2019-12-27T18:11:19.117Z",
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
},
"forked_from": {
"is_standby": false,
"project_id": "asda1b2c3",
"service_id": "bbss422fg"
},
"ha_replicas": {
"replica_count": 1,
"sync_replica_count": 1
},
"initial_password": "a-very-secure-initial-password",
"metadata": {
"environment": "environment"
},
"metrics": {
"memory_mb": 512,
"milli_cpu": 250,
"storage_mb": 1024
},
"name": "name",
"project_id": "project_id",
"read_replica_sets": [
{
"id": "alb8jicdpr",
"connection_pooler": {
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
}
},
"cpu_millis": 250,
"endpoint": {
"host": "my-service.com",
"port": 8080
},
"memory_gbs": 1,
"metadata": {
"environment": "environment"
},
"name": "reporting-replica-1",
"nodes": 2,
"status": "active"
}
],
"region_code": "us-east-1",
"resources": [
{
"id": "id",
"spec": {
"cpu_millis": 0,
"memory_gbs": 0,
"volume_type": "volume_type"
}
}
],
"service_id": "service_id",
"service_type": "TIMESCALEDB",
"status": "QUEUED",
"vpcEndpoint": {}
}