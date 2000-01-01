Set Environment for a Service
client.projects.services.setEnvironment(stringserviceID, ServiceSetEnvironmentParams { project_id, environment } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): ServiceSetEnvironmentResponse { message }
POST/projects/{project_id}/services/{service_id}/setEnvironment
Sets the environment type for the service.
ParametersExpand Collapse
Set Environment for a Service
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
const client = new TigerCloud({
apiKey: process.env['TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY'], // This is the default and can be omitted
});
const response = await client.projects.services.setEnvironment('d1k5vk7hf2', {
project_id: 'rp1pz7uyae',
environment: 'PROD',
});
console.log(response.message);
{
"message": "Action completed successfully."
}
Returns Examples
{
"message": "Action completed successfully."
}