Stop a Service

import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud' ;

const client = new TigerCloud ({

apiKey: process.env[ 'TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY' ], // This is the default and can be omitted

});

const service = await client.projects.services. stop ( 'd1k5vk7hf2' , { project_id: 'rp1pz7uyae' });