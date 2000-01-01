Create a VPC

import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud' ;

const client = new TigerCloud ({

apiKey: process.env[ 'TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY' ], // This is the default and can be omitted

});

const vpc = await client.projects.vpcs. create ( 'rp1pz7uyae' , {

cidr: '10.0.0.0/16' ,

name: 'my-production-vpc' ,

region_code: 'us-east-1' ,

});