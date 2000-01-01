Create a VPC Peering

import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud' ;

const client = new TigerCloud ({

apiKey: process.env[ 'TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY' ], // This is the default and can be omitted

});

const peering = await client.projects.vpcs.peerings. create ( '1234567890' , {

project_id: 'rp1pz7uyae' ,

peer_account_id: 'acc-12345' ,

peer_region_code: 'aws-us-east-1' ,

peer_vpc_id: '1234567890' ,

});