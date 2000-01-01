List VPC Peerings
client.projects.vpcs.peerings.list(stringvpcID, PeeringListParams { project_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): PeeringListResponse { id, error_message, peer_account_id, 4 more }
GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings
Retrieves a list of all VPC peering connections for a given VPC.
ParametersExpand Collapse
ReturnsExpand Collapse
List VPC Peerings
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
const client = new TigerCloud({
apiKey: process.env['TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY'], // This is the default and can be omitted
});
const peerings = await client.projects.vpcs.peerings.list('1234567890', {
project_id: 'rp1pz7uyae',
});
console.log(peerings);
[
{
"id": "1234567890",
"error_message": "VPC not found",
"peer_account_id": "acc-12345",
"peer_region_code": "aws-us-east-1",
"peer_vpc_id": "1234567890",
"provisioned_id": "1234567890",
"status": "active"
}
]
Returns Examples
[
{
"id": "1234567890",
"error_message": "VPC not found",
"peer_account_id": "acc-12345",
"peer_region_code": "aws-us-east-1",
"peer_vpc_id": "1234567890",
"provisioned_id": "1234567890",
"status": "active"
}
]