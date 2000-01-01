List VPC Peerings

import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud' ;

const client = new TigerCloud ({

apiKey: process.env[ 'TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY' ], // This is the default and can be omitted

});

const peerings = await client.projects.vpcs.peerings. list ( '1234567890' , {

project_id: 'rp1pz7uyae' ,

});