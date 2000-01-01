Get a VPC Peering
client.projects.vpcs.peerings.retrieve(stringpeeringID, PeeringRetrieveParams { project_id, vpc_id } params, RequestOptionsoptions?): Peering { id, error_message, peer_account_id, 4 more }
GET/projects/{project_id}/vpcs/{vpc_id}/peerings/{peering_id}
Retrieves the details of a specific VPC peering connection.
ParametersExpand Collapse
Get a VPC Peering
import TigerCloud from 'tiger-cloud';
const client = new TigerCloud({
apiKey: process.env['TIGER_CLOUD_API_KEY'], // This is the default and can be omitted
});
const peering = await client.projects.vpcs.peerings.retrieve('1234567890', {
project_id: 'rp1pz7uyae',
vpc_id: '1234567890',
});
console.log(peering.id);
{
"id": "1234567890",
"error_message": "VPC not found",
"peer_account_id": "acc-12345",
"peer_region_code": "aws-us-east-1",
"peer_vpc_id": "1234567890",
"provisioned_id": "1234567890",
"status": "active"
}
Returns Examples
{
"id": "1234567890",
"error_message": "VPC not found",
"peer_account_id": "acc-12345",
"peer_region_code": "aws-us-east-1",
"peer_vpc_id": "1234567890",
"provisioned_id": "1234567890",
"status": "active"
}