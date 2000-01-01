Data tiering overview
Tiger Cloud API reference for data tiering. Includes SQL functions for moving older chunks to object storage on a schedule that you define
Time-series data accumulates rapidly and the value of older data typically decreases over time. To control storage costs without losing access to historical data, you can move older chunks from local storage to lower-cost object storage while keeping them fully queryable through the same hypertable.
With Tiger Cloud, you can manually tier individual chunks or implement automated policies using these APIs.
For more information about working with tiered data, see Manage storage and tiering.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a tiering policy to move chunks older than 3 weeks to object storageSection titled “Create a tiering policy to move chunks older than 3 weeks to object storage”
When you call
add_tiering_policy, chunks fully older than the supplied interval are frozen and queued for upload
to object storage in the background.
Create a tiering policy with an integer-based time columnSection titled “Create a tiering policy with an integer-based time column”
Manually tier an individual chunkSection titled “Manually tier an individual chunk”
Bring a tiered chunk back into local storageSection titled “Bring a tiered chunk back into local storage”
Remove a tiering policySection titled “Remove a tiering policy”
Removes the existing tiering policy from the
assets_candlestick_daily hypertable. Chunks already uploaded to
object storage remain tiered.
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
add_tiering_policy(): create a policy to tier chunks older than a given interval
remove_tiering_policy(): remove the tiering policy from a hypertable or continuous aggregate
tier_chunk(): manually tier an individual chunk to object storage
untier_chunk(): move a tiered chunk back to local storage
disable_tiering(): disable tiering on a hypertable and remove its object storage catalog entries