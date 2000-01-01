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add_tiering_policy()

Add a policy to automatically tier older chunks to object storage

Create a policy that periodically moves chunks older than a given age from local storage to tiered object storage. The policy runs as a Tiger Cloud background job and applies to all chunks of the target hypertable, including the materialized hypertables that back continuous aggregates.

Chunks selected for tiering are first frozen and then queued. A separate asynchronous worker uploads them to the configured object store and deletes the local copy when the upload completes. Frozen chunks remain queryable until the upload finishes.

By default the policy runs once per hour. To change the interval, call alter_job against the returned job_id.

Note

For hypertables and continuous aggregates partitioned on an integer column, an integer_now_func must be configured on the underlying hypertable before adding a tiering policy. If integer_now_func is not set, add_tiering_policy raises an exception.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

  • Tier chunks older than three weeks on the assets_candlestick_daily hypertable:

    SELECT add_tiering_policy('assets_candlestick_daily', INTERVAL '3 weeks');

  • Tier chunks older than 1,000,000 ticks on an integer-partitioned hypertable:

    SELECT add_tiering_policy('events', BIGINT '1000000');

  • Add a tiering policy to a continuous aggregate, ignoring the call when one already exists:

    SELECT add_tiering_policy('daily_summary', INTERVAL '90 days', if_not_exists => true);

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT add_tiering_policy(
    hypertable = '<hypertable_or_cagg_name>',
    move_after = <interval_or_integer>,
    if_not_exists = true | false
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hypertableREGCLASS-Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate to create the tiering policy for.
move_afterANYELEMENT-Chunks fully older than this value are tiered. The type must match the type of the primary partitioning column: INTERVAL for TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, or DATE; BIGINT, INTEGER, or SMALLINT for integer-based dimensions.
if_not_existsBOOLEANfalse-When true, emit a notice rather than an error if a tiering policy already exists on the relation, and return the existing job_id.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
job_idINTEGERTiger Cloud background job ID created to implement this policy.

Errors

Section titled “Errors”

add_tiering_policy raises an exception when:

  • The supplied relation is neither a hypertable nor a continuous aggregate.
  • A tiering policy already exists on the relation and if_not_exists is false.
  • The type of move_after does not match the primary dimension type.
  • The hypertable or its underlying hypertable is integer-partitioned and no integer_now_func is set.