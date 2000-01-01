add_tiering_policy()
Add a policy to automatically tier older chunks to object storage
Create a policy that periodically moves chunks older than a given age from local storage to tiered object storage. The policy runs as a Tiger Cloud background job and applies to all chunks of the target hypertable, including the materialized hypertables that back continuous aggregates.
Chunks selected for tiering are first frozen and then queued. A separate asynchronous worker uploads them to the configured object store and deletes the local copy when the upload completes. Frozen chunks remain queryable until the upload finishes.
By default the policy runs once per hour. To change the interval, call
alter_job against the returned
job_id.
For hypertables and continuous aggregates partitioned on an integer column, an
integer_now_func must be configured on the underlying hypertable before adding a tiering policy. If
integer_now_func is not set,
add_tiering_policy raises an exception.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
-
Tier chunks older than three weeks on the
assets_candlestick_dailyhypertable:
-
Tier chunks older than 1,000,000 ticks on an integer-partitioned hypertable:
-
Add a tiering policy to a continuous aggregate, ignoring the call when one already exists:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate to create the tiering policy for.
move_after
ANYELEMENT
|-
|✔
|Chunks fully older than this value are tiered. The type must match the type of the primary partitioning column:
INTERVAL for
TIMESTAMP,
TIMESTAMPTZ, or
DATE;
BIGINT,
INTEGER, or
SMALLINT for integer-based dimensions.
if_not_exists
BOOLEAN
false
|-
|When
true, emit a notice rather than an error if a tiering policy already exists on the relation, and return the existing
job_id.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
job_id
INTEGER
|Tiger Cloud background job ID created to implement this policy.
ErrorsSection titled “Errors”
add_tiering_policy raises an exception when:
- The supplied relation is neither a hypertable nor a continuous aggregate.
- A tiering policy already exists on the relation and
if_not_existsis
false.
- The type of
move_afterdoes not match the primary dimension type.
- The hypertable or its underlying hypertable is integer-partitioned and no
integer_now_funcis set.