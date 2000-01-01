Create a policy that periodically moves chunks older than a given age from local storage to tiered object storage. The policy runs as a Tiger Cloud background job and applies to all chunks of the target hypertable, including the materialized hypertables that back continuous aggregates.

Chunks selected for tiering are first frozen and then queued. A separate asynchronous worker uploads them to the configured object store and deletes the local copy when the upload completes. Frozen chunks remain queryable until the upload finishes.

By default the policy runs once per hour. To change the interval, call alter_job against the returned job_id .

Note For hypertables and continuous aggregates partitioned on an integer column, an integer_now_func must be configured on the underlying hypertable before adding a tiering policy. If integer_now_func is not set, add_tiering_policy raises an exception.

Tier chunks older than three weeks on the assets_candlestick_daily hypertable : SELECT add_tiering_policy( 'assets_candlestick_daily' , INTERVAL '3 weeks' );

Tier chunks older than 1,000,000 ticks on an integer-partitioned hypertable : SELECT add_tiering_policy( 'events' , BIGINT '1000000' );

Add a tiering policy to a continuous aggregate, ignoring the call when one already exists: SELECT add_tiering_policy( 'daily_summary' , INTERVAL '90 days' , if_not_exists => true);

The syntax is:

SELECT add_tiering_policy( hypertable = '<hypertable_or_cagg_name>' , move_after = < interval_or_integer > , if_not_exists = true | false );

Name Type Default Required Description hypertable REGCLASS - ✔ Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate to create the tiering policy for. move_after ANYELEMENT - ✔ Chunks fully older than this value are tiered. The type must match the type of the primary partitioning column: INTERVAL for TIMESTAMP , TIMESTAMPTZ , or DATE ; BIGINT , INTEGER , or SMALLINT for integer-based dimensions. if_not_exists BOOLEAN false - When true , emit a notice rather than an error if a tiering policy already exists on the relation, and return the existing job_id .

Column Type Description job_id INTEGER Tiger Cloud background job ID created to implement this policy.

add_tiering_policy raises an exception when: