Disable tiering on a hypertable. The foreign table that represents tiered chunks is dropped and all object storage catalog entries for the hypertable are removed. After the call returns, the hypertable behaves as a regular Tiger Cloud hypertable with no tiered storage attached.

disable_tiering is only allowed when no tiered data exists for the hypertable. Before calling it you must:

Remove the tiering policy with remove_tiering_policy . Bring every tiered chunk back with untier_chunk . Clear any chunks still waiting in the tiering queue with untier_chunk .

Disable tiering on the my_hypertable_name hypertable: SELECT disable_tiering( 'my_hypertable_name' );

The syntax is:

SELECT disable_tiering( hypertable = '<hypertable_name>' );

Name Type Default Required Description hypertable REGCLASS - ✔ Name of the hypertable to disable tiering on.

This function returns void.

disable_tiering raises an exception when: