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disable_tiering()

Disable tiering on a hypertable and remove its object storage catalog entries

Disable tiering on a hypertable. The foreign table that represents tiered chunks is dropped and all object storage catalog entries for the hypertable are removed. After the call returns, the hypertable behaves as a regular Tiger Cloud hypertable with no tiered storage attached.

disable_tiering is only allowed when no tiered data exists for the hypertable. Before calling it you must:

  1. Remove the tiering policy with remove_tiering_policy.
  2. Bring every tiered chunk back with untier_chunk.
  3. Clear any chunks still waiting in the tiering queue with untier_chunk.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

  • Disable tiering on the my_hypertable_name hypertable:

    SELECT disable_tiering('my_hypertable_name');

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT disable_tiering(
    hypertable = '<hypertable_name>'
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hypertableREGCLASS-Name of the hypertable to disable tiering on.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

This function returns void.

Errors

Section titled “Errors”

disable_tiering raises an exception when:

  • The supplied relation is not a hypertable.
  • A tiering policy is still attached to the hypertable. Remove it with remove_tiering_policy first.
  • The hypertable has tiered chunks. Untier them with untier_chunk first.
  • The hypertable has chunks queued for tiering. Clear them with untier_chunk first.