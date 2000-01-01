disable_tiering()
Disable tiering on a hypertable and remove its object storage catalog entries
Disable tiering on a hypertable. The foreign table that represents tiered chunks is dropped and all object storage catalog entries for the hypertable are removed. After the call returns, the hypertable behaves as a regular Tiger Cloud hypertable with no tiered storage attached.
disable_tiering is only allowed when no tiered data exists for the hypertable. Before calling it you must:
- Remove the tiering policy with
remove_tiering_policy.
- Bring every tiered chunk back with
untier_chunk.
- Clear any chunks still waiting in the tiering queue with
untier_chunk.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
-
Disable tiering on the
my_hypertable_namehypertable:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the hypertable to disable tiering on.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.
ErrorsSection titled “Errors”
disable_tiering raises an exception when:
- The supplied relation is not a hypertable.
- A tiering policy is still attached to the hypertable. Remove it with
remove_tiering_policyfirst.
- The hypertable has tiered chunks. Untier them with
untier_chunkfirst.
- The hypertable has chunks queued for tiering. Clear them with
untier_chunkfirst.