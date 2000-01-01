remove_tiering_policy()
Remove the tiering policy from a hypertable or continuous aggregate
Remove the tiering policy from a hypertable or continuous aggregate. The underlying Tiger Cloud background job is deleted, so no further chunks are tiered automatically.
Chunks that the policy had already frozen and queued for upload but had not yet shipped to object storage are unfrozen and removed from the tiering queue. Chunks that have already been uploaded to object storage remain tiered; use
untier_chunk to bring them back.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
-
Remove the tiering policy from the
assets_candlestick_dailyhypertable:
-
Remove the tiering policy from a continuous aggregate, ignoring the call when no policy exists:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate the tiering policy is attached to.
if_exists
BOOLEAN
false
|-
|When
true, emit a notice rather than an error if no tiering policy exists on the relation.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.
ErrorsSection titled “Errors”
remove_tiering_policy raises an exception when:
- The supplied relation is neither a hypertable nor a continuous aggregate.
- No tiering policy exists on the relation and
if_existsis
false.