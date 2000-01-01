Manually tier a single chunk to object storage. Use this to ship a specific chunk to the object store without waiting for the tiering policy to pick it up, or in environments where no tiering policy is configured.

The chunk is frozen in place and added to the tiering queue. An asynchronous worker uploads the chunk to the configured object store and removes the local copy when the upload completes. If tiering has not yet been set up for the hypertable, the foreign table backing the tiered chunks is created on first call.

Tier a specific chunk : SELECT tier_chunk( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_1_chunk' );

Tier a chunk, ignoring the call when the chunk is already in the tiering queue: SELECT tier_chunk( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_1_chunk' , if_not_tiered => true);

The syntax is:

SELECT tier_chunk( chunk = '<chunk_name>' , if_not_tiered = true | false );

Name Type Default Required Description chunk REGCLASS - ✔ Name of the chunk to tier. Must be a real chunk of a hypertable, not the foreign table representing already-tiered data. if_not_tiered BOOLEAN false - When true , emit a notice rather than an error if the chunk is already queued for tiering.

This function returns void.

tier_chunk raises an exception when: