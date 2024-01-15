Tiger CLI reference
Command reference for Tiger CLI, including every command, configuration parameter, and global flag for managing Tiger Cloud
Tiger CLI is a command-line interface that you use to manage Tiger Cloud resources including VPCs, services, read replicas, and related infrastructure. Tiger CLI calls Tiger REST API to communicate with Tiger Cloud.
To install CLI, configure authentication, and create your first service, see Get started with the command line. This page is the reference for every CLI command and configuration parameter.
Commands
You can use the following commands with Tiger CLI. For more information on each command, use the
-h flag. For example:
tiger auth login -h
|Command
|Subcommand
|Description
|auth
|Manage authentication and credentials for your Tiger Cloud account
|login
|Create an authenticated connection to your Tiger Cloud account. For non-interactive login, use flags:
TIGER_PUBLIC_KEY,
TIGER_SECRET_KEY, and
TIGER_PROJECT_ID
|logout
|Remove the credentials used to create authenticated connections to Tiger Cloud
|status
|Show your current authentication status and project ID. Possible flags are:
|version
|Show information about the currently installed version of Tiger CLI. Possible flags are:
|config
|Manage your Tiger CLI configuration
|show
|Show the current configuration. Possible flags are:
|set
<key>
<value>
|Set a specific value in your configuration. For example,
tiger config set debug true
|unset
<key>
|Clear the value of a configuration parameter. For example,
tiger config unset debug
|reset
|Reset the configuration to the defaults. This also logs you out from the current Tiger Cloud project
|service
|Manage the Tiger Cloud services in this project
|create
|Create a new service in this project. Possible flags are:
Allowed CPU/memory configurations are:
|delete
<service-id>
|Delete a service from this project. This operation is irreversible and requires confirmation by typing the service ID
|fork
<service-id>
|Fork an existing service to create a new independent copy. Key features are:
|get
<service-id>
aliases:
describe,
show
|Show detailed information about a specific service in this project. Possible flags are:
|list
|List all the services in this project. Possible flags are:
|update-password
<service-id>
|Update the master password for a service. Possible flags are:
|start
<service-id>
|Start a service that is currently inactive. Possible flags are:
|stop
<service-id>
|Stop a service that is currently active. After you run this command
<service-id> no longer accepts connections. Possible flags are:
|resize
<service-id>
|Resize a service by changing CPU and memory allocation. The service may be temporarily unavailable during the resize operation. Possible flags are:
--cpu and
--memory together, or specify only one (the other will be automatically configured).
|logs
<service-id>
alias:
log
|View logs for a service. Log lines are colorized by severity when the global
--color flag is enabled (default). Possible flags are:
|db
|Database operations and management
|connect
<service-id>
|Connect to a service using psql. Possible flags are:
--. For example:
tiger db connect -- --single-transaction --quiet
|connection-string
<service-id>
|Retrieve the connection string for a service. Possible flags are:
|create role
<service-id>
|Create a new database role. Possible flags are:
|save-password
<service-id>
|Save the password for a service. Possible flags are:
|test-connection
<service-id>
|Test the connectivity to a service. Possible flags are:
|mcp
|Manage Tiger MCP for AI Assistant integration
|install
[client]
|Install and configure Tiger MCP for a specific client. Supported clients:
claude-code,
codex,
cursor,
gemini,
vscode,
windsurf. If no client is specified, you'll be prompted to select one interactively
|list
|List all available Tiger MCP tools, prompts, and resources. Possible flags are:
|get
<name>
aliases:
describe,
show
|Get detailed information about a specific Tiger MCP capability (tool, prompt, or resource). Possible flags are:
|start
|Start Tiger MCP. This is the same as
tiger mcp start stdio
|start stdio
|Start Tiger MCP with stdio transport (default)
|start http
|Start Tiger MCP with HTTP transport. Includes flags:
--port (default:
8080),
--host (default:
localhost)
Configuration parameters
By default, Tiger CLI stores your configuration in
~/.config/tiger/config.yaml. The location of the config
directory can be adjusted via the
--config-dir flag or the
TIGER_CONFIG_DIR environment variable.
-
Configuration options
You set the following configuration options using
tiger config set <key> <value>:
Flag Default Description
analytics
true
Enable or disable usage analytics
color
true
Enable or disable colored output
debug
false
Enable or disable debug logging
docs_mcp
true
Enable or disable the Tiger Data documentation MCP proxy
output
table
Set the output format to
json,
yaml, or
table
password_storage
keyring
Set the password storage method. Options are
keyring,
pgpass, or
none
read_only
false
Enable or disable read-only mode. When
true, mutating CLI commands and Tiger MCP tools (
service create,
fork,
start,
stop,
resize,
update-password, and
delete) are refused, and the database sessions opened by
db connect,
db connection-string, and
db_execute_queryrun in Tiger Cloud's immutable read-only mode, so writes and DDL are rejected by the server. Read commands and tools are unaffected
service_id
- Set the default service to manage
version_check_interval
24h
Set how often the CLI checks for a new version. Set to
0to disable
You can also set these configuration options as environment variables. Environment variables:
- Take precedence over configuration parameters values.
- Are in upper case and use the
TIGER_prefix. For example,
TIGER_ANALYTICS
-
Global Flags
These flags are available on all commands and take precedence over both environment variables and configuration file values:
Flag Default Description
--analytics
true
Enable or disable usage analytics
--color
true
Enable or disable colored output
--config-dir
~/.config/tiger
Set the directory that holds
config.yaml
--debug
false
Enable or disable debug logging
--help,
-h
- Print help about the current command. For example,
tiger service --help
--password-storage
keyring
Set the password storage method. Options are
keyring,
pgpass, or
none
--service-id
- Set the default service to manage
--skip-update-check
false
Skip checking if a new version of Tiger CLI is available
-
Authentication parameters
To authenticate without using the interactive login, either:
- Set the following parameters with your client credentials, then
login:
- Add your client credentials to the
logincommand:
- Set the following parameters with your client credentials, then