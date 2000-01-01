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Tiger MCP reference

Tool and command reference for Tiger MCP, the Model Context Protocol server bundled with Tiger CLI

Tiger MCP gives your AI assistant access to Tiger Cloud so you can manage services and query your data using natural language. It is built into the Tiger CLI binary and mirrors CLI functionality.

To install and configure Tiger MCP for your AI assistant, see Integrate Tiger Cloud with your AI assistant. This page is the reference for the Tiger MCP tools and the tiger mcp commands that control them.

Tiger MCP tools

Section titled “Tiger MCP tools”

Tiger MCP exposes the following tools to your AI assistant. Parameter names and required/optional fields may change with new Tiger MCP versions; use tiger mcp get <tool_name> for current definitions.

ToolKey parametersDescription
service_list(none)List services in the current project.
service_getservice_id (required), with_passwordDetailed info for one service. Only set with_password if the user explicitly asks for the password.
service_createname, addons, region, cpu_memory, replicas, wait, timeout_minutes, set_default, with_passwordCreate a new service. WARNING: creates billable resources. Addons: time-series (TimescaleDB), ai (AI/vector).
service_forkservice_id (required), fork_strategy (required: NOW | LAST_SNAPSHOT | PITR), target_time (for PITR), name, cpu_memory, wait, timeout_minutes, set_default, with_passwordFork a service. WARNING: creates billable resources.
service_update_passwordservice_id (required), password (required)Update tsdbadmin password; may disconnect existing sessions.
service_startservice_id (required), wait, timeout_minutesStart a stopped service.
service_stopservice_id (required), wait, timeout_minutesStop a running service.
service_resizeservice_id (required), cpu_memory (required), wait, timeout_minutesChange CPU/memory. WARNING: affects billing; service may be briefly unavailable.
service_logsservice_id (required), tail, since, until, nodeFetch service logs (for example, tail length, time range, node).
db_execute_queryservice_id (required), query (required), parameters, timeout_seconds, role, pooledRun a single SQL statement. WARNING: can run destructive SQL (INSERT/UPDATE/DELETE/DDL). Multi-statement not supported.

Tiger CLI commands for Tiger MCP

Section titled “Tiger CLI commands for Tiger MCP”

Use these under the tiger mcp namespace. Subcommands and flags may be updated in new CLI releases.

CommandDescription
tiger mcp install [client]Configure Tiger MCP for a client (for example, claude-code, cursor, windsurf, codex, gemini/gemini-cli, vscode/code/vs-code). Flags: --no-backup, --config-path.
tiger mcp listList Tiger MCP tools, prompts, and resources. Optional: --output / -o (json, yaml, table).
tiger mcp get <name>Details for one capability (for example, tiger mcp get service_create or tiger mcp get setup-timescaledb-hypertables). Aliases: describe, show.
tiger mcp startStart Tiger MCP (same as tiger mcp start stdio).
tiger mcp start stdioStart Tiger MCP with stdio transport.
tiger mcp start httpStart Tiger MCP with HTTP (for example, if your assistant doesn't support stdio). Flags: --port (default 8080), --host (default localhost).

Global flags

Section titled “Global flags”

When running Tiger CLI (including Tiger MCP commands), you can use the global flags documented in the Tiger CLI reference.