Tiger MCP reference
Tool and command reference for Tiger MCP, the Model Context Protocol server bundled with Tiger CLI
Tiger MCP gives your AI assistant access to Tiger Cloud so you can manage services and query your data using natural language. It is built into the Tiger CLI binary and mirrors CLI functionality.
To install and configure Tiger MCP for your AI assistant, see Integrate Tiger Cloud with your AI assistant. This page is the reference for the Tiger MCP tools and the
tiger mcp commands that control them.
Tiger MCP toolsSection titled “Tiger MCP tools”
Tiger MCP exposes the following tools to your AI assistant. Parameter names and required/optional fields may change with new Tiger MCP versions; use
tiger mcp get <tool_name> for current definitions.
|Tool
|Key parameters
|Description
service_list
|(none)
|List services in the current project.
service_get
service_id (required),
with_password
|Detailed info for one service. Only set
with_password if the user explicitly asks for the password.
service_create
name,
addons,
region,
cpu_memory,
replicas,
wait,
timeout_minutes,
set_default,
with_password
|Create a new service. WARNING: creates billable resources. Addons:
time-series (TimescaleDB),
ai (AI/vector).
service_fork
service_id (required),
fork_strategy (required: NOW | LAST_SNAPSHOT | PITR),
target_time (for PITR),
name,
cpu_memory,
wait,
timeout_minutes,
set_default,
with_password
|Fork a service. WARNING: creates billable resources.
service_update_password
service_id (required),
password (required)
|Update
tsdbadmin password; may disconnect existing sessions.
service_start
service_id (required),
wait,
timeout_minutes
|Start a stopped service.
service_stop
service_id (required),
wait,
timeout_minutes
|Stop a running service.
service_resize
service_id (required),
cpu_memory (required),
wait,
timeout_minutes
|Change CPU/memory. WARNING: affects billing; service may be briefly unavailable.
service_logs
service_id (required),
tail,
since,
until,
node
|Fetch service logs (for example, tail length, time range, node).
db_execute_query
service_id (required),
query (required),
parameters,
timeout_seconds,
role,
pooled
|Run a single SQL statement. WARNING: can run destructive SQL (INSERT/UPDATE/DELETE/DDL). Multi-statement not supported.
Tiger CLI commands for Tiger MCPSection titled “Tiger CLI commands for Tiger MCP”
Use these under the
tiger mcp namespace. Subcommands and flags may be updated in new CLI releases.
|Command
|Description
tiger mcp install [client]
|Configure Tiger MCP for a client (for example,
claude-code,
cursor,
windsurf,
codex,
gemini/gemini-cli,
vscode/code/vs-code). Flags:
--no-backup,
--config-path.
tiger mcp list
|List Tiger MCP tools, prompts, and resources. Optional:
--output /
-o (json, yaml, table).
tiger mcp get <name>
|Details for one capability (for example,
tiger mcp get service_create or
tiger mcp get setup-timescaledb-hypertables). Aliases:
describe,
show.
tiger mcp start
|Start Tiger MCP (same as
tiger mcp start stdio).
tiger mcp start stdio
|Start Tiger MCP with stdio transport.
tiger mcp start http
|Start Tiger MCP with HTTP (for example, if your assistant doesn't support stdio). Flags:
--port (default 8080),
--host (default localhost).
Global flagsSection titled “Global flags”
When running Tiger CLI (including Tiger MCP commands), you can use the global flags documented in the Tiger CLI reference.