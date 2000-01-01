Tiger MCP reference

Tiger MCP gives your AI assistant access to Tiger Cloud so you can manage services and query your data using natural language. It is built into the Tiger CLI binary and mirrors CLI functionality.

To install and configure Tiger MCP for your AI assistant, see Integrate Tiger Cloud with your AI assistant. This page is the reference for the Tiger MCP tools and the tiger mcp commands that control them.

Tiger MCP exposes the following tools to your AI assistant. Parameter names and required/optional fields may change with new Tiger MCP versions; use tiger mcp get <tool_name> for current definitions.

Tool Key parameters Description service_list (none) List services in the current project. service_get service_id (required), with_password Detailed info for one service. Only set with_password if the user explicitly asks for the password. service_create name , addons , region , cpu_memory , replicas , wait , timeout_minutes , set_default , with_password Create a new service. WARNING: creates billable resources. Addons: time-series (TimescaleDB), ai (AI/vector). service_fork service_id (required), fork_strategy (required: NOW | LAST_SNAPSHOT | PITR), target_time (for PITR), name , cpu_memory , wait , timeout_minutes , set_default , with_password Fork a service. WARNING: creates billable resources. service_update_password service_id (required), password (required) Update tsdbadmin password; may disconnect existing sessions. service_start service_id (required), wait , timeout_minutes Start a stopped service. service_stop service_id (required), wait , timeout_minutes Stop a running service. service_resize service_id (required), cpu_memory (required), wait , timeout_minutes Change CPU/memory. WARNING: affects billing; service may be briefly unavailable. service_logs service_id (required), tail , since , until , node Fetch service logs (for example, tail length, time range, node). db_execute_query service_id (required), query (required), parameters , timeout_seconds , role , pooled Run a single SQL statement. WARNING: can run destructive SQL (INSERT/UPDATE/DELETE/DDL). Multi-statement not supported.

Tiger CLI commands for Tiger MCP Section titled “Tiger CLI commands for Tiger MCP”

Use these under the tiger mcp namespace. Subcommands and flags may be updated in new CLI releases.

Command Description tiger mcp install [client] Configure Tiger MCP for a client (for example, claude-code , cursor , windsurf , codex , gemini/gemini-cli , vscode/code/vs-code ). Flags: --no-backup , --config-path . tiger mcp list List Tiger MCP tools, prompts, and resources. Optional: --output / -o (json, yaml, table). tiger mcp get <name> Details for one capability (for example, tiger mcp get service_create or tiger mcp get setup-timescaledb-hypertables ). Aliases: describe , show . tiger mcp start Start Tiger MCP (same as tiger mcp start stdio ). tiger mcp start stdio Start Tiger MCP with stdio transport. tiger mcp start http Start Tiger MCP with HTTP (for example, if your assistant doesn't support stdio). Flags: --port (default 8080), --host (default localhost).

When running Tiger CLI (including Tiger MCP commands), you can use the global flags documented in the Tiger CLI reference.