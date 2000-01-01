TimescaleDB API reference
Complete API reference for TimescaleDB functions, SQL commands, and time-series data management
Hypertables and chunks
Create and manage hypertables, chunks, dimensions, and indexes for time-series data
Hypercore
Manage columnstore tables for analytical workloads with hybrid row and column storage
Continuous aggregates
Create and manage automatically refreshed materialized views for time-series data
Hyperfunctions
Analyze time-series data with time bucketing, gapfilling, and distribution analysis
Data retention
Automatically drop old data with retention policies
Jobs and automation
Schedule and manage automated background jobs
UUIDv7 functions
Generate and manipulate UUIDv7 identifiers with built-in timestamp ordering
Informational views
Query metadata about hypertables, chunks, jobs, and system configuration
Configuration
Configure TimescaleDB settings and parameters
Administration
Administrative functions for backup, restore, and system management
TimescaleDB provides SQL commands and functions for managing time-series data efficiently. For additional hyperfunctionss for advanced time-series analysis, see the TimescaleDB Toolkit API reference.