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TimescaleDB API reference

Complete API reference for TimescaleDB functions, SQL commands, and time-series data management

Hypertables and chunks

Create and manage hypertables, chunks, dimensions, and indexes for time-series data

Hypercore

Manage columnstore tables for analytical workloads with hybrid row and column storage

Continuous aggregates

Create and manage automatically refreshed materialized views for time-series data

Hyperfunctions

Analyze time-series data with time bucketing, gapfilling, and distribution analysis

Data retention

Automatically drop old data with retention policies

Jobs and automation

Schedule and manage automated background jobs

UUIDv7 functions

Generate and manipulate UUIDv7 identifiers with built-in timestamp ordering

Informational views

Query metadata about hypertables, chunks, jobs, and system configuration

Configuration

Configure TimescaleDB settings and parameters

Administration

Administrative functions for backup, restore, and system management

TimescaleDB provides SQL commands and functions for managing time-series data efficiently. For additional hyperfunctionss for advanced time-series analysis, see the TimescaleDB Toolkit API reference.