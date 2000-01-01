Administrative functions
Administration functions help you manage your service before and after recovery, as well as keeping track of your data
Administrative APIs help you prepare a database before and after a restore event. They also help you keep track of your TimescaleDB setup data.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Prepare database for restoreSection titled “Prepare database for restore”
Before restoring a database backup, prepare the database:
Then perform your restore operation:
Complete restore operationSection titled “Complete restore operation”
After restoring a database backup, complete the restore:
View telemetry reportSection titled “View telemetry report”
Check what telemetry data is being collected and sent:
Full backup and restore workflowSection titled “Full backup and restore workflow”
Complete workflow for backing up and restoring a TimescaleDB database:
Check TimescaleDB version and installationSection titled “Check TimescaleDB version and installation”
Verify the TimescaleDB extension is installed and check version:
Dump TimescaleDB meta dataSection titled “Dump TimescaleDB meta data”
To help when asking for support and reporting bugs, TimescaleDB includes an SQL dump script. It outputs metadata from the internal TimescaleDB tables, along with version information.
This script is available in the source distribution in
scripts/. To use it, run:
Inspect
dumpfile.txt before sending it together with a bug report or support question.
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
get_telemetry_report(): view the background telemetry string sent to Timescale
timescaledb_post_restore(): perform required operations after finishing a database restore
timescaledb_pre_restore(): prepare the database for a restore operation