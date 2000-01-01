Administrative functions

Administrative APIs help you prepare a database before and after a restore event. They also help you keep track of your TimescaleDB setup data.

Prepare database for restore Section titled “Prepare database for restore”

Before restoring a database backup, prepare the database:

SELECT timescaledb_pre_restore();

Then perform your restore operation:

Terminal window psql -d your_database < backup.sql

Complete restore operation Section titled “Complete restore operation”

After restoring a database backup, complete the restore:

SELECT timescaledb_post_restore();

View telemetry report Section titled “View telemetry report”

Check what telemetry data is being collected and sent:

SELECT get_telemetry_report();

Full backup and restore workflow Section titled “Full backup and restore workflow”

Complete workflow for backing up and restoring a TimescaleDB database:

Terminal window # On source database psql -d source_db -c "SELECT timescaledb_pre_restore();" pg_dump -Fc -f backup.dump source_db # On target database createdb target_db psql -d target_db -c "CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS timescaledb;" psql -d target_db -c "SELECT timescaledb_pre_restore();" pg_restore -d target_db backup.dump psql -d target_db -c "SELECT timescaledb_post_restore();"

Check TimescaleDB version and installation Section titled “Check TimescaleDB version and installation”

Verify the TimescaleDB extension is installed and check version:

SELECT default_version, installed_version FROM pg_available_extensions WHERE name = 'timescaledb' ; SELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'timescaledb' ;

Dump TimescaleDB meta data Section titled “Dump TimescaleDB meta data”

To help when asking for support and reporting bugs, TimescaleDB includes an SQL dump script. It outputs metadata from the internal TimescaleDB tables, along with version information.

This script is available in the source distribution in scripts/ . To use it, run:

Terminal window psql [your connect flags] -d your_timescale_db < dump_meta_data.sql > dumpfile.txt

Inspect dumpfile.txt before sending it together with a bug report or support question.