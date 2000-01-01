timescaledb_post_restore()
Perform required operations after finishing a database restore
Since 0.9.0
Perform the required operations after you have finished restoring the database using
Perform the required operations after you have finished restoring the database using
pg_restore. Specifically, this
resets the
timescaledb.restoring GUC and restarts any background workers.
For more information, see Migrate using pg_dump and pg_restore.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Prepare the database for normal use after a restore:
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|success
|BOOLEAN
|TRUE if the operation completed successfully