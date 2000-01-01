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timescaledb_post_restore()

Perform required operations after finishing a database restore

Since 0.9.0

Perform the required operations after you have finished restoring the database using pg_restore. Specifically, this resets the timescaledb.restoring GUC and restarts any background workers.

For more information, see Migrate using pg_dump and pg_restore.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Prepare the database for normal use after a restore:

SELECT timescaledb_post_restore();

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
successBOOLEANTRUE if the operation completed successfully