timescaledb_pre_restore()
Prepare the database for a restore operation
Since 0.9.0
Perform the required operations so that you can restore the database using
The background workers are stopped until the
After using
Perform the required operations so that you can restore the database using
pg_restore. Specifically, this sets the
timescaledb.restoring GUC to
on and stops any background workers which could have been performing tasks.
The background workers are stopped until the
timescaledb_post_restore() function is run,
after the restore operation is complete.
For more information, see Migrate using pg_dump and pg_restore.
Warning
After using
timescaledb_pre_restore(), you need to run
timescaledb_post_restore() before
you can use the database normally.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Prepare to restore the database:
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|success
|BOOLEAN
|TRUE if the operation completed successfully