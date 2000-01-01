Perform the required operations so that you can restore the database using pg_restore . Specifically, this sets the timescaledb.restoring GUC to on and stops any background workers which could have been performing tasks.

The background workers are stopped until the timescaledb_post_restore() function is run, after the restore operation is complete.

For more information, see Migrate using pg_dump and pg_restore.

Warning After using timescaledb_pre_restore() , you need to run timescaledb_post_restore() before you can use the database normally.

Prepare to restore the database:

SELECT timescaledb_pre_restore();