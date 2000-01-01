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timescaledb_pre_restore()

Prepare the database for a restore operation

Since 0.9.0

Perform the required operations so that you can restore the database using pg_restore. Specifically, this sets the timescaledb.restoring GUC to on and stops any background workers which could have been performing tasks.

The background workers are stopped until the timescaledb_post_restore() function is run, after the restore operation is complete.

For more information, see Migrate using pg_dump and pg_restore.

Warning

After using timescaledb_pre_restore(), you need to run timescaledb_post_restore() before you can use the database normally.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Prepare to restore the database:

SELECT timescaledb_pre_restore();

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
successBOOLEANTRUE if the operation completed successfully