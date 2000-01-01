add_continuous_aggregate_policy()
Add policy to schedule automatic refresh of a continuous aggregate
Create a policy that automatically refreshes a continuous aggregate. To view the policies that you set or the policies that already exist, see informational views.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Add a policy that refreshes the last month once an hour, excluding the latest hour from the aggregate. For performance reasons, we recommend that you exclude buckets that see lots of writes:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
continuous_aggregate
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|The continuous aggregate to add the policy for
start_offset
|INTERVAL or integer
|-
|✔
|Start of the refresh window as an interval relative to the time when the policy is executed.
NULL is equivalent to
MIN(timestamp) of the hypertable.
end_offset
|INTERVAL or integer
|-
|✔
|End of the refresh window as an interval relative to the time when the policy is executed.
NULL is equivalent to
MAX(timestamp) of the hypertable.
schedule_interval
|INTERVAL
|24 hours
|✔
|Interval between refresh executions in wall-clock time.
initial_start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|NULL
|-
|Time the policy is first run. Defaults to NULL. If omitted, then the schedule interval is the interval between the finish time of the last execution and the next start. If provided, it serves as the origin with respect to which the next_start is calculated
if_not_exists
|BOOLEAN
|false
|-
|Set to
true to issue a notice instead of an error if the job already exists.
timezone
|TEXT
|NULL
|-
|A valid time zone. If you specify
initial_start, subsequent executions of the refresh policy are aligned on
initial_start. However, daylight savings time (DST) changes may shift this alignment. If this is an issue you want to mitigate, set
timezone to a valid time zone. Default is
NULL, UTC bucketing is performed.
include_tiered_data
|BOOLEAN
|NULL
|-
|Enable/disable reading tiered data. This setting helps override the current settings for the
timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads GUC. The default is NULL i.e we use the current setting for
timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads GUC
buckets_per_batch
|INTEGER
|10
|-
|Number of buckets to be refreshed by a batch. This value is multiplied by the continuous aggregate bucket width to determine the size of the batch range. Default value is
10. Values of less than
0 are not allowed.
max_batches_per_execution
|INTEGER
|0
|-
|Limit the maximum number of batches to run when a policy executes. If some batches remain, they are processed the next time the policy runs. Default value is
0, for an unlimted number of batches. Values of less than
0 are not allowed.
refresh_newest_first
|BOOLEAN
|TRUE
|-
|Control the order of incremental refreshes. Set to
TRUE to refresh from the newest data to the oldest. Set to
FALSE for oldest to newest. The default is
TRUE.
The
start_offset should be greater than
end_offset.
You must specify the
start_offset and
end_offset parameters differently,
depending on the type of the time column of the hypertable:
- For hypertables with
TIMESTAMP,
TIMESTAMPTZ, and
DATEtime columns, set the offset as an
INTERVALtype.
- For hypertables with integer-based timestamps, set the offset as an
INTEGERtype.
You can add concurrent refresh policies on each continuous aggregate, as long as the
start_offset and
end_offset does not overlap with another policy on the same continuous aggregate.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
job_id
|INTEGER
|TimescaleDB background job ID created to implement this policy