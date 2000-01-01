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add_continuous_aggregate_policy()

Add policy to schedule automatic refresh of a continuous aggregate

Since 1.7.0

Create a policy that automatically refreshes a continuous aggregate. To view the policies that you set or the policies that already exist, see informational views.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Add a policy that refreshes the last month once an hour, excluding the latest hour from the aggregate. For performance reasons, we recommend that you exclude buckets that see lots of writes:

SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy('conditions_summary',
  start_offset => INTERVAL '1 month',
  end_offset => INTERVAL '1 hour',
  schedule_interval => INTERVAL '1 hour');

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy(
    continuous_aggregate = '<view_name>',
    start_offset = <interval>,
    end_offset = <interval>,
    schedule_interval = <interval>,
    if_not_exists = true | false,
    initial_start = <timestamptz>,
    timezone = '<timezone>',
    include_tiered_data = true | false,
    buckets_per_batch = <integer>,
    max_batches_per_execution = <integer>,
    refresh_newest_first = true | false
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
continuous_aggregateREGCLASS-The continuous aggregate to add the policy for
start_offsetINTERVAL or integer-Start of the refresh window as an interval relative to the time when the policy is executed. NULL is equivalent to MIN(timestamp) of the hypertable.
end_offsetINTERVAL or integer-End of the refresh window as an interval relative to the time when the policy is executed. NULL is equivalent to MAX(timestamp) of the hypertable.
schedule_intervalINTERVAL24 hoursInterval between refresh executions in wall-clock time.
initial_startTIMESTAMPTZNULL-Time the policy is first run. Defaults to NULL. If omitted, then the schedule interval is the interval between the finish time of the last execution and the next start. If provided, it serves as the origin with respect to which the next_start is calculated
if_not_existsBOOLEANfalse-Set to true to issue a notice instead of an error if the job already exists.
timezoneTEXTNULL-A valid time zone. If you specify initial_start, subsequent executions of the refresh policy are aligned on initial_start. However, daylight savings time (DST) changes may shift this alignment. If this is an issue you want to mitigate, set timezone to a valid time zone. Default is NULL, UTC bucketing is performed.
include_tiered_dataBOOLEANNULL-Enable/disable reading tiered data. This setting helps override the current settings for thetimescaledb.enable_tiered_reads GUC. The default is NULL i.e we use the current setting for timescaledb.enable_tiered_reads GUC
buckets_per_batchINTEGER10-Number of buckets to be refreshed by a batch. This value is multiplied by the continuous aggregate bucket width to determine the size of the batch range. Default value is 10. Values of less than 0 are not allowed.
max_batches_per_executionINTEGER0-Limit the maximum number of batches to run when a policy executes. If some batches remain, they are processed the next time the policy runs. Default value is 0, for an unlimted number of batches. Values of less than 0 are not allowed.
refresh_newest_firstBOOLEANTRUE-Control the order of incremental refreshes. Set to TRUE to refresh from the newest data to the oldest. Set to FALSE for oldest to newest. The default is TRUE.

The start_offset should be greater than end_offset.

You must specify the start_offset and end_offset parameters differently, depending on the type of the time column of the hypertable:

  • For hypertables with TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, and DATE time columns, set the offset as an INTERVAL type.
  • For hypertables with integer-based timestamps, set the offset as an INTEGER type.

You can add concurrent refresh policies on each continuous aggregate, as long as the start_offset and end_offset does not overlap with another policy on the same continuous aggregate.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
job_idINTEGERTimescaleDB background job ID created to implement this policy