Add refresh, compression, and data retention policies to a continuous aggregate in one step. The added compression and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.

timescaledb_experimental . add_policies ( relation REGCLASS, if_not_exists BOOL = false, refresh_start_offset "any" = NULL , refresh_end_offset "any" = NULL , compress_after "any" = NULL , drop_after "any" = NULL ) ) RETURNS BOOL

Note add_policies() does not allow the schedule_interval for the continuous aggregate to be set, instead using a default value of 1 hour. If you would like to set this add your policies manually (see add_continuous_aggregate_policy ).

Given a continuous aggregate named example_continuous_aggregate , add three policies to it:

Regularly refresh the continuous aggregate to materialize data between 1 day and 2 days old. Compress data in the continuous aggregate after 20 days. Drop data in the continuous aggregate after 1 year.

SELECT timescaledb_experimental . add_policies ( 'example_continuous_aggregate' , refresh_start_offset => '1 day' ::interval, refresh_end_offset => '2 day' ::interval, compress_after => '20 days' ::interval, drop_after => '1 year' ::interval );

The syntax is:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental . add_policies ( relation = '<view_name>' , refresh_start_offset = < interval > , refresh_end_offset = < interval > , compress_after = < interval > , drop_after = < interval > );

Name Type Default Required Description relation REGCLASS - ✔ The continuous aggregate that the policies should be applied to if_not_exists BOOL false - When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if the continuous aggregate doesn’t exist. refresh_start_offset INTERVAL or INTEGER - - The start of the continuous aggregate refresh window, expressed as an offset from the policy run time. refresh_end_offset INTERVAL or INTEGER - - The end of the continuous aggregate refresh window, expressed as an offset from the policy run time. Must be greater than refresh_start_offset . compress_after INTERVAL or INTEGER - - continuous aggregate chunks are compressed if they exclusively contain data older than this interval. drop_after INTERVAL or INTEGER - - continuous aggregate chunks are dropped if they exclusively contain data older than this interval.

For arguments that could be either an INTERVAL or an INTEGER , use an INTERVAL if your time bucket is based on timestamps. Use an INTEGER if your time bucket is based on integers.