ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW (continuous aggregate)

You use the ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW statement to modify some of the WITH clause options for a continuous aggregate view. You can only set the continuous and create_group_indexes options when you create a continuous aggregate. ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW also supports the following PostgreSQL clauses on the continuous aggregate view:

RENAME TO : rename the continuous aggregate view

: rename the continuous aggregate view RENAME [COLUMN] : rename the continuous aggregate column

: rename the continuous aggregate column SET SCHEMA : set the new schema for the continuous aggregate view

: set the new schema for the continuous aggregate view SET TABLESPACE : move the materialization of the continuous aggregate view to the new tablespace

: move the materialization of the continuous aggregate view to the new tablespace OWNER TO : set a new owner for the continuous aggregate view

Enable real-time aggregates for a continuous aggregate: ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view SET ( timescaledb . materialized_only = false);

Enable hypercore for a continuous aggregate: Community Since 2.18.0 ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view SET ( timescaledb . enable_columnstore = true, timescaledb . segmentby = 'symbol' );

Rename a column for a continuous aggregate: ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view RENAME COLUMN old_name TO new_name;

The syntax is:

ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW < view_name > SET ( timescaledb. < argument > = <value> [, ... ] )

Name Type Default Required Description view_name TEXT - ✔ The name of the continuous aggregate view to be altered. timescaledb.materialized_only BOOLEAN true - Return only materialized data when querying the continuous aggregate view. Set to false to enable real-time aggregation. timescaledb.enable_columnstore BOOLEAN true - Enable columnstore. Effectively the same as timescaledb.compress . Since 2.18.0 timescaledb.compress TEXT Disabled - Enable compression. timescaledb.orderby TEXT Descending order on the time column in table_name . - Set the order in which items are used in the columnstore. Specified in the same way as an ORDER BY clause in a SELECT query. Since 2.18.0 timescaledb.compress_orderby TEXT Descending order on the time column in table_name . - Set the order used by compression. Specified in the same way as the ORDER BY clause in a SELECT query. timescaledb.segmentby TEXT No segmentation by column. - Set the list of columns used to segment data in the columnstore for table . An identifier representing the source of the data such as device_id or tags_id is usually a good candidate. Since 2.18.0 timescaledb.compress_segmentby TEXT No segmentation by column. - Set the list of columns used to segment the compressed data. An identifier representing the source of the data such as device_id or tags_id is usually a good candidate. column_name TEXT - - Set the name of the column to order by or segment by. timescaledb.compress_chunk_time_interval TEXT - - Reduce the total number of compressed/columnstore chunks for table . If you set compress_chunk_time_interval , compressed/columnstore chunks are merged with the previous adjacent chunk within chunk_time_interval whenever possible. These chunks are irreversibly merged. If you call to decompress/convert_to_rowstore, merged chunks are not split up. You can call compress_chunk_time_interval independently of other compression settings; timescaledb.compress / timescaledb.enable_columnstore is not required. timescaledb.chunk_interval (formerly timescaledb.chunk_time_interval ) INTERVAL 10x the original hypertable. - Set the chunk interval. Renamed in TimescaleDB V2.20.