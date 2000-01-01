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ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW (continuous aggregate)

Change an existing continuous aggregate

Since 1.3.0

You use the ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW statement to modify some of the WITH clause options for a continuous aggregate view. You can only set the continuous and create_group_indexes options when you create a continuous aggregate. ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW also supports the following PostgreSQL clauses on the continuous aggregate view:

  • RENAME TO: rename the continuous aggregate view
  • RENAME [COLUMN]: rename the continuous aggregate column
  • SET SCHEMA: set the new schema for the continuous aggregate view
  • SET TABLESPACE: move the materialization of the continuous aggregate view to the new tablespace
  • OWNER TO: set a new owner for the continuous aggregate view

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

  • Enable real-time aggregates for a continuous aggregate:

    ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view SET (timescaledb.materialized_only = false);

  • Enable hypercore for a continuous aggregate:

    Community Since 2.18.0 
     ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view SET (
      timescaledb.enable_columnstore = true,
      timescaledb.segmentby = 'symbol' );

  • Rename a column for a continuous aggregate:

    ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view RENAME COLUMN old_name TO new_name;

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW <view_name> SET ( timescaledb.<argument> =  <value> [, ... ] )
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
view_nameTEXT-The name of the continuous aggregate view to be altered.
timescaledb.materialized_onlyBOOLEANtrue-Return only materialized data when querying the continuous aggregate view. Set to false to enable real-time aggregation.
timescaledb.enable_columnstoreBOOLEANtrue-Enable columnstore. Effectively the same as timescaledb.compress. Since 2.18.0
timescaledb.compressTEXTDisabled-Enable compression.
timescaledb.orderbyTEXTDescending order on the time column in table_name.-Set the order in which items are used in the columnstore. Specified in the same way as an ORDER BY clause in a SELECT query. Since 2.18.0
timescaledb.compress_orderbyTEXTDescending order on the time column in table_name.-Set the order used by compression. Specified in the same way as the ORDER BY clause in a SELECT query.
timescaledb.segmentbyTEXTNo segmentation by column.-Set the list of columns used to segment data in the columnstore for table. An identifier representing the source of the data such as device_id or tags_id is usually a good candidate. Since 2.18.0
timescaledb.compress_segmentbyTEXTNo segmentation by column.-Set the list of columns used to segment the compressed data. An identifier representing the source of the data such as device_id or tags_id is usually a good candidate.
column_nameTEXT--Set the name of the column to order by or segment by.
timescaledb.compress_chunk_time_intervalTEXT--Reduce the total number of compressed/columnstore chunks for table. If you set compress_chunk_time_interval, compressed/columnstore chunks are merged with the previous adjacent chunk within chunk_time_interval whenever possible. These chunks are irreversibly merged. If you call to decompress/convert_to_rowstore, merged chunks are not split up. You can call compress_chunk_time_interval independently of other compression settings; timescaledb.compress/timescaledb.enable_columnstore is not required.
timescaledb.chunk_interval (formerly timescaledb.chunk_time_interval)INTERVAL10x the original hypertable.-Set the chunk interval. Renamed in TimescaleDB V2.20.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

For standard ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW return behavior, see the PostgreSQL ALTER MATERIALIZED VIEW documentation.