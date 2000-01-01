Alter refresh, columnstore, or data retention policies on a continuous aggregate. The altered columnstore and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.

timescaledb_experimental . alter_policies ( relation REGCLASS, if_exists BOOL = false, refresh_start_offset "any" = NULL , refresh_end_offset "any" = NULL , compress_after "any" = NULL , drop_after "any" = NULL ) RETURNS BOOL

Given a continuous aggregate named example_continuous_aggregate with an existing columnstore policy, alter the columnstore policy to compress data older than 16 days:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental . alter_policies ( 'continuous_agg_max_mat_date' , compress_after => '16 days' ::interval );

The syntax is:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental . alter_policies ( relation = '<view_name>' , refresh_start_offset = < interval > , refresh_end_offset = < interval > , compress_after = < interval > , drop_after = < interval > );

Name Type Default Required Description relation REGCLASS - ✔ The continuous aggregate that you want to alter policies for if_exists BOOL false - When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if the policy doesn’t exist. refresh_start_offset INTERVAL or INTEGER - - The start of the continuous aggregate refresh window, expressed as an offset from the policy run time. refresh_end_offset INTERVAL or INTEGER - - The end of the continuous aggregate refresh window, expressed as an offset from the policy run time. Must be greater than refresh_start_offset . compress_after INTERVAL or INTEGER - - continuous aggregate chunks are compressed into the columnstore if they exclusively contain data older than this interval. drop_after INTERVAL or INTEGER - - continuous aggregate chunks are dropped if they exclusively contain data older than this interval.

For arguments that could be either an INTERVAL or an INTEGER , use an INTERVAL if your time bucket is based on timestamps. Use an INTEGER if your time bucket is based on integers.