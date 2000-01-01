CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW (continuous aggregate)
Create a continuous aggregate on a hypertable or another continuous aggregate
You use the
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW statement to create continuous aggregates. To learn more, see the
continuous aggregate how-to guides.
The syntax is:
<select_query> is of the form:
The continuous aggregate view defaults to
WITH DATA. This means that when the
view is created, it refreshes using all the current data in the underlying
hypertable or continuous aggregate. This occurs once when the view is created.
If you want the view to be refreshed regularly, you can use a refresh policy. If
you do not want the view to update when it is first created, use the
WITH NO DATA parameter. For more information, see
refresh_continuous_aggregate.
Continuous aggregates have some limitations of what types of queries they can support. For more information, see the continuous aggregates section.
In TimescaleDB v2.17.0 and greater (with PostgreSQL 15+), you can dramatically decrease the amount
of data written on a continuous aggregate in the presence of a small number of changes,
reduce the I/O cost of refreshing a continuous aggregate, and generate fewer Write-Ahead
Logs (WAL) by enabling the
timescaledb.enable_merge_on_cagg_refresh
GUC parameter. This enables continuous aggregate
refresh to use
MERGE instead of deleting old materialized data and re-inserting.
This parameter only works for finalized continuous aggregates
that don’t have columnstore enabled. It is disabled by default.
To enable this parameter for your session:
To enable it at the database level:
For more information about GUC parameters, see the configuration documentation.
For more settings for continuous aggregates, see timescaledb_information.continuous_aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a daily continuous aggregate view:
Add a thirty day continuous aggregate on top of the same raw hypertable:
Add an hourly continuous aggregate on top of the same raw hypertable:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
<view_name>
|TEXT
|-
|✔
|Name (optionally schema-qualified) of continuous aggregate view to create
<column_name>
|TEXT
|-
|-
|Optional list of names to be used for columns of the view. If not given, the column names are calculated from the query
WITH clause
|TEXT
|-
|✔
|Specifies options for the continuous aggregate view
<select_query>
|TEXT
|-
|✔
|A
SELECT query that uses the specified syntax
WITH clause options:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
timescaledb.continuous
|BOOLEAN
|-
|✔
|If
timescaledb.continuous is not specified, this is a regular PostgreSQL materialized view
timescaledb.chunk_interval
|INTERVAL
|10x the original hypertable
|-
|Set the chunk interval. The default value is 10x the original hypertable.
timescaledb.create_group_indexes
|BOOLEAN
TRUE
|-
|Create indexes on the continuous aggregate for columns in its
GROUP BY clause. Indexes are in the form
(<GROUP_BY_COLUMN>, time_bucket)
timescaledb.materialized_only
|BOOLEAN
TRUE
|-
|Return only materialized data when querying the continuous aggregate view
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
For standard
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW return behavior, see the PostgreSQL CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW documentation.
For more information, see the real-time aggregates section.