DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW (continuous aggregate)
Drop a continuous aggregate view
Since 1.3.0
Continuous aggregate views can be dropped using the
This statement deletes the continuous aggregate and all its internal
objects. It also removes refresh policies for that
aggregate. To delete other dependent objects, such as a view
defined on the continuous aggregate, add the
For standard
Continuous aggregate views can be dropped using the
DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW statement.
This statement deletes the continuous aggregate and all its internal
objects. It also removes refresh policies for that
aggregate. To delete other dependent objects, such as a view
defined on the continuous aggregate, add the
CASCADE
option. Dropping a continuous aggregate does not affect the data in
the underlying hypertable from which the continuous aggregate is
derived.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Drop existing continuous aggregate.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
<view_name>
|TEXT
|-
|✔
|Name (optionally schema-qualified) of continuous aggregate view to be dropped.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
For standard
DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW return behavior, see the PostgreSQL DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW documentation.