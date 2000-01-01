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DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW (continuous aggregate)

Drop a continuous aggregate view

Since 1.3.0

Continuous aggregate views can be dropped using the DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW statement.

This statement deletes the continuous aggregate and all its internal objects. It also removes refresh policies for that aggregate. To delete other dependent objects, such as a view defined on the continuous aggregate, add the CASCADE option. Dropping a continuous aggregate does not affect the data in the underlying hypertable from which the continuous aggregate is derived.

DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW <view_name>;

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Drop existing continuous aggregate.

DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW contagg_view;

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW [IF EXISTS] <view_name>;
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
<view_name>TEXT-Name (optionally schema-qualified) of continuous aggregate view to be dropped.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

For standard DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW return behavior, see the PostgreSQL DROP MATERIALIZED VIEW documentation.