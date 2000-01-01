remove_all_policies()
Remove all policies from a continuous aggregate
Early access 2.10.0
Remove all policies from a continuous aggregate named
Returns
Remove all policies from a continuous aggregate. The removed columnstore and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Remove all policies from a continuous aggregate named
example_continuous_aggregate. This includes refresh policies, columnstore
policies, and data retention policies. It doesn’t include custom jobs:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
relation
REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|The continuous aggregate to remove all policies from
if_exists
BOOL
|false
|-
|When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if any policies are missing.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
Returns
true if successful.