Remove all policies from a continuous aggregate. The removed columnstore and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.

timescaledb_experimental . remove_all_policies ( relation REGCLASS, if_exists BOOL = false ) RETURNS BOOL

Remove all policies from a continuous aggregate named example_continuous_aggregate . This includes refresh policies, columnstore policies, and data retention policies. It doesn’t include custom jobs:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental . remove_all_policies ( 'example_continuous_aggregate' );

The syntax is:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental . remove_all_policies ( relation = '<view_name>' , if_exists = true | false );

Name Type Default Required Description relation REGCLASS - ✔ The continuous aggregate to remove all policies from if_exists BOOL false - When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if any policies are missing.