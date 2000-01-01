remove_continuous_aggregate_policy()
Remove a refresh policy from a continuous aggregate
Since 1.7.0
Remove all refresh policies from the
Remove all refresh policies from a continuous aggregate.
Note
To view the existing continuous aggregate policies, see the policies informational view.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Remove all refresh policies from the
cpu_view continuous aggregate:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
continuous_aggregate
REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the continuous aggregate the policies should be removed from
if_exists (formerly
if_not_exists)
BOOL
|false
|-
|When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if the policy doesn’t exist. Renamed in TimescaleDB 2.8.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.