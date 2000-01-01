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remove_continuous_aggregate_policy()

Remove a refresh policy from a continuous aggregate

Since 1.7.0

Remove all refresh policies from a continuous aggregate.

remove_continuous_aggregate_policy(
    continuous_aggregate REGCLASS,
    if_exists BOOL = NULL
) RETURNS VOID
Note

To view the existing continuous aggregate policies, see the policies informational view.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Remove all refresh policies from the cpu_view continuous aggregate:

SELECT remove_continuous_aggregate_policy('cpu_view');

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT remove_continuous_aggregate_policy(
    continuous_aggregate = '<view_name>',
    if_exists = true | false
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
continuous_aggregateREGCLASS-Name of the continuous aggregate the policies should be removed from
if_exists (formerly if_not_exists)BOOLfalse-When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if the policy doesn’t exist. Renamed in TimescaleDB 2.8.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

This function returns void.