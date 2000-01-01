Remove refresh, columnstore, and data retention policies from a continuous aggregate. The removed columnstore and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.

timescaledb_experimental . remove_policies ( relation REGCLASS, if_exists BOOL = false, VARIADIC policy_names TEXT [] = NULL ) RETURNS BOOL

To remove all policies on a continuous aggregate, see remove_all_policies() .

Given a continuous aggregate named example_continuous_aggregate with a refresh policy and a data retention policy, remove both policies.

Throw an error if either policy doesn’t exist. If the continuous aggregate has a columnstore policy, leave it unchanged:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental . remove_policies ( 'example_continuous_aggregate' , false, 'policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate' , 'policy_retention' );

The syntax is:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental . remove_policies ( relation = '<view_name>' , if_exists = true | false, policy_names = '<policy_name>' , ... );

Name Type Default Required Description relation REGCLASS - ✔ The continuous aggregate to remove policies from if_exists BOOL false - When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if the policy doesn’t exist. policy_names TEXT - - The policies to remove. You can list multiple policies, separated by a comma. Allowed policy names are policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate , policy_compression , and policy_retention .