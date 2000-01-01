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remove_policies()

Remove refresh, compression, or data retention policies from a continuous aggregate

Early access 2.10.0

Remove refresh, columnstore, and data retention policies from a continuous aggregate. The removed columnstore and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.

timescaledb_experimental.remove_policies(
     relation REGCLASS,
     if_exists BOOL = false,
     VARIADIC policy_names TEXT[] = NULL
) RETURNS BOOL

To remove all policies on a continuous aggregate, see remove_all_policies().

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Given a continuous aggregate named example_continuous_aggregate with a refresh policy and a data retention policy, remove both policies.

Throw an error if either policy doesn’t exist. If the continuous aggregate has a columnstore policy, leave it unchanged:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental.remove_policies(
    'example_continuous_aggregate',
    false,
    'policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate',
    'policy_retention'
);

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental.remove_policies(
    relation = '<view_name>',
    if_exists = true | false,
    policy_names = '<policy_name>', ...
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
relationREGCLASS-The continuous aggregate to remove policies from
if_existsBOOLfalse-When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if the policy doesn’t exist.
policy_namesTEXT--The policies to remove. You can list multiple policies, separated by a comma. Allowed policy names are policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate, policy_compression, and policy_retention.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

Returns true if successful.