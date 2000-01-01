remove_policies()
Remove refresh, compression, or data retention policies from a continuous aggregate
Early access 2.10.0
To remove all policies on a continuous aggregate, see
Given a continuous aggregate named
Returns
Remove refresh, columnstore, and data retention policies from a continuous aggregate. The removed columnstore and retention policies apply to the continuous aggregate, not to the original hypertable.
To remove all policies on a continuous aggregate, see
remove_all_policies().
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given a continuous aggregate named
example_continuous_aggregate with a refresh
policy and a data retention policy, remove both policies.
Throw an error if either policy doesn’t exist. If the continuous aggregate has a columnstore policy, leave it unchanged:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
relation
REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|The continuous aggregate to remove policies from
if_exists
BOOL
|false
|-
|When true, prints a warning instead of erroring if the policy doesn’t exist.
policy_names
TEXT
|-
|-
|The policies to remove. You can list multiple policies, separated by a comma. Allowed policy names are
policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate,
policy_compression, and
policy_retention.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
Returns
true if successful.