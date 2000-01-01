Show all policies that are currently set on a continuous aggregate.

timescaledb_experimental . show_policies ( relation REGCLASS ) RETURNS SETOF JSONB

Given a continuous aggregate named example_continuous_aggregate , show all the policies set on it:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental . show_policies ( 'example_continuous_aggregate' );

Example of returned data:

Terminal window show_policies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- { "policy_name" : "policy_compression", "compress_after": 11, "compress_interval": "@ 1 day"} { "policy_name" : "policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate", "refresh_interval": "@ 1 hour", "refresh_end_offset": 1, "refresh_start_offset": 10 } { "drop_after" : 20, "policy_name": "policy_retention", "retention_interval": "@ 1 day"}

The syntax is:

SELECT * FROM show_policies( relation = '<view_name>' );

Name Type Default Required Description relation REGCLASS - ✔ The continuous aggregate to display policies for