show_policies()
Show all policies that are currently set on a continuous aggregate
Early access 2.10.0
Given a continuous aggregate named
Show all policies that are currently set on a continuous aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Given a continuous aggregate named
example_continuous_aggregate, show all the
policies set on it:
Example of returned data:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
relation
REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|The continuous aggregate to display policies for
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
show_policies
JSONB
|Details for each policy set on the continuous aggregate