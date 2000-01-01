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show_policies()

Show all policies that are currently set on a continuous aggregate

Early access 2.10.0

Show all policies that are currently set on a continuous aggregate.

timescaledb_experimental.show_policies(
     relation REGCLASS
) RETURNS SETOF JSONB

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Given a continuous aggregate named example_continuous_aggregate, show all the policies set on it:

SELECT timescaledb_experimental.show_policies('example_continuous_aggregate');

Example of returned data:

Terminal window
show_policies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
{"policy_name": "policy_compression", "compress_after": 11, "compress_interval": "@ 1 day"}
{"policy_name": "policy_refresh_continuous_aggregate", "refresh_interval": "@ 1 hour", "refresh_end_offset": 1, "refresh_start_offset": 10}
{"drop_after": 20, "policy_name": "policy_retention", "retention_interval": "@ 1 day"}

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT * FROM show_policies(
    relation = '<view_name>'
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
relationREGCLASS-The continuous aggregate to display policies for

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
show_policiesJSONBDetails for each policy set on the continuous aggregate