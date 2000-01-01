Data retention overview
TimescaleDB API reference for data retention. Includes SQL functions for adding and removing data retention policies that run on a schedule that you define
An intrinsic part of time-series data is that new data is accumulated and old data is rarely, if ever, updated. This means that the relevance of the data diminishes over time. It is therefore often desirable to delete old data to save disk space.
With TimescaleDB, you can manually remove old chunks of data or implement policies using these APIs.
For more information about creating a data retention policy, see the data retention section.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a data retention policy to discard chunks greater than 6 months oldSection titled “Create a data retention policy to discard chunks greater than 6 months old”
When you call
drop_after, the time data range present in the partitioning time column is used to select the target
chunks.
Create a data retention policy with an integer-based time columnSection titled “Create a data retention policy with an integer-based time column”
Create a data retention policy to discard chunks created before 6 monthsSection titled “Create a data retention policy to discard chunks created before 6 months”
When you call
drop_created_before, chunks created 3 months ago are selected.
Remove a retention policySection titled “Remove a retention policy”
Removes the existing data retention policy for the
conditions table.
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
add_retention_policy(): create a policy to drop chunks older than a given interval
remove_retention_policy(): remove a policy to drop chunks of a particular hypertable