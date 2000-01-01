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add_retention_policy()

Add a policy to drop older chunks

Community Since 1.2.0

Create a policy to drop chunks older than a given interval of a particular hypertable or continuous aggregate on a schedule in the background. For more information, see drop_chunks. This implements a data retention policy and removes data on a schedule. Only one retention policy may exist per hypertable.

When you create a retention policy on a hypertable with an integer based time column, you must set the integer_now_func to match your data. If you are seeing invalid value issues when you call add_retention_policy, set VERBOSITY verbose to see the full context.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

  • Create a data retention policy to discard chunks greater than 6 months old:

    SELECT add_retention_policy('conditions', drop_after => INTERVAL '6 months');

    When you call drop_after, the time data range present in the partitioning time column is used to select the target chunks.

  • Create a data retention policy with an integer-based time column:

    SELECT add_retention_policy('conditions', drop_after => BIGINT '600000');

  • Create a data retention policy to discard chunks created before 6 months:

    SELECT add_retention_policy('conditions', drop_created_before => INTERVAL '6 months');

    When you call drop_created_before, chunks created 3 months ago are selected.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT add_retention_policy(
    relation = '<hypertable_or_cagg_name>',
    drop_after = <interval>,
    if_not_exists = true | false,
    schedule_interval = <interval>,
    initial_start = <timestamptz>,
    timezone = '<timezone>',
    drop_created_before = <interval>
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
relationREGCLASS-Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate to create the policy for
drop_afterINTERVAL or INTEGERNULL-chunks fully older than this interval when the policy is run are dropped. You must specify either drop_after or drop_created_before. You specify drop_after differently depending on the hypertable time column type:
  • TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, and DATE: use INTERVAL type
  • Integer-based timestamps: use INTEGER type. You must set integer_now_func to match your data
schedule_intervalINTERVALNULL-The interval between the finish time of the last execution and the next start.
initial_startTIMESTAMPTZNULL-Time the policy is first run. If omitted, then the schedule interval is the interval between the finish time of the last execution and the next start. If provided, it serves as the origin with respect to which the next_start is calculated.
timezoneTEXTNULL-A valid time zone. If initial_start is also specified, subsequent executions of the retention policy are aligned on its initial start. However, daylight savings time (DST) changes may shift this alignment. Set to a valid time zone if this is an issue you want to mitigate. If omitted, UTC bucketing is performed.
if_not_existsBOOLEANfalse-Set to true to avoid an error if the drop_chunks_policy already exists. A notice is issued instead.
drop_created_beforeINTERVALNULL-chunks with creation time older than this cut-off point are dropped. The cut-off point is computed as now() - drop_created_before. Not supported for continuous aggregates yet.

You specify drop_after differently depending on the hypertable time column type:

  • TIMESTAMP, TIMESTAMPTZ, and DATE time columns: the time interval should be an INTERVAL type.
  • Integer-based timestamps: the time interval should be an integer type. You must set the integer_now_func.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
job_idINTEGERTimescaleDB background job ID created to implement this policy