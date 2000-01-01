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remove_retention_policy()

Remove a retention policy from a hypertable

Community Since 1.2.0

Remove a policy to drop chunks of a particular hypertable.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”
SELECT remove_retention_policy('conditions');

Removes the existing data retention policy for the conditions table.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT remove_retention_policy(
    relation = '<hypertable_or_cagg_name>',
    if_exists = true | false
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
relationREGCLASS-Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate from which to remove the policy
if_existsBOOLEANfalse-Set to true to avoid throwing an error if the policy does not exist.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

This function returns void.