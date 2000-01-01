remove_retention_policy()
Remove a retention policy from a hypertable
Community Since 1.2.0
Removes the existing data retention policy for the
Remove a policy to drop chunks of a particular hypertable.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Removes the existing data retention policy for the
conditions table.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
relation
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate from which to remove the policy
if_exists
|BOOLEAN
false
|-
|Set to true to avoid throwing an error if the policy does not exist.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.