add_compaction_policy()
Set a policy to automatically compact unordered chunks in the columnstore
Create a job that automatically compacts unordered chunks in the columnstore. Compaction combines overlapping batches within a chunk so queries no longer need an extra sort step to restore order.
You usually don't need to add this policy yourself. Direct compress
creates it for you, and it is the main reason chunks end up unordered. Use
add_compaction_policy when you want to
tune the schedule or bound how much work each run does. Direct compress is a tech preview, so this policy is too.
The policy only processes chunks that are fully in the columnstore and marked as unordered. It skips partial chunks, which the columnstore policy handles, and frozen chunks. If your hypertable doesn't use direct compress, it is unlikely to have unordered chunks and this policy has nothing to do.
To view the policies that you set or the policies that already exist, see informational views.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
-
Add a compaction policy with the default 5 minute schedule:
-
Run less often, bound the work per run, and skip chunks still being written to:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the hypertable to run this job on.
if_not_exists
|BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|Set to
true so this job fails with a warning rather than an error if a compaction policy already exists on
hypertable.
schedule_interval
|INTERVAL
5 minutes
|✖
|Set the interval between the finish time of the last execution of this policy and the next start. When direct compress creates this policy, it uses
1 minute instead.
initial_start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
NULL
|✖
|Set the time this job is first run.
timezone
|TEXT
NULL
|✖
|Set to a valid time zone to mitigate DST shifting. If
initial_start is set, subsequent executions of this policy are aligned on
initial_start.
max_chunks
|INTEGER
NULL
|✖
|Set the maximum number of chunks to process in a single run, including chunks that fail. Leave unset to process every eligible chunk.
max_batches
|INTEGER
NULL
|✖
|Set the maximum number of batches to combine in each chunk. Leave unset for no limit.
inactive_for
|INTERVAL
NULL
|✖
|Only compact chunks that have not been written to for this interval. Leave unset to compact every eligible chunk regardless of when it was last written to.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
job_id
|INTEGER
|TimescaleDB background job ID created to implement this policy