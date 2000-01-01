chunk_columnstore_stats()
Get statistics about chunks in the columnstore
Since 2.18.0
Retrieve statistics about the chunks in the columnstore
chunk_columnstore_stats returns the size of chunks in the columnstore, these values are computed when you call
either:
- CREATE TABLE: create a hypertable with a default job that automatically moves chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore at a specific time interval.
- add_columnstore_policy: create a job on an existing hypertable that automatically moves chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore at a specific time interval.
- convert_to_columnstore: manually add a specific chunk in a hypertable to the columnstore.
Inserting into a chunk in the columnstore does not change the chunk size. For more information about how to compute chunk sizes, see chunks_detailed_size.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
To retrieve statistics about chunks:
-
Show the status of the first two chunks in the
conditionshypertable:
Returns:
-
Use
pg_size_prettyto return a more human friendly format:
Returns:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|The name of a hypertable
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
chunk_schema
|NAME
|Schema name of the chunk.
chunk_name
|NAME
|Name of the chunk.
compression_status
|TEXT
|Current compression status of the chunk.
before_compression_table_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the heap before compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
before_compression_index_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of all the indexes before compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
before_compression_toast_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size the TOAST table before compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
before_compression_total_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the entire chunk table (
before_compression_table_bytes +
before_compression_index_bytes +
before_compression_toast_bytes) before compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
after_compression_table_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the heap after compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
after_compression_index_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of all the indexes after compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
after_compression_toast_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size the TOAST table after compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
after_compression_total_bytes
|BIGINT
|Size of the entire chunk table (
after_compression_table_bytes +
after_compression_index_bytes +
after_compression_toast_bytes) after compression. Returns
NULL if
compression_status ==
Uncompressed.
node_name
|NAME
|DEPRECATED: nodes the chunk is located on, applicable only to distributed hypertables.