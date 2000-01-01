convert_to_columnstore()
Manually add a chunk to the columnstore
Since 2.18.0
Although
To move a chunk from the columnstore back to the rowstore, use
Manually convert a specific chunk in the hypertable rowstore to the columnstore.
Although
convert_to_columnstore gives you more fine-grained control, best practice is to use
add_columnstore_policy. You can also add chunks to the columnstore at a specific time
running the job associated with your columnstore policy manually.
To move a chunk from the columnstore back to the rowstore, use
convert_to_rowstore.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
To convert a single chunk to columnstore:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
chunk
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the chunk to add to the columnstore.
if_not_columnstore
|BOOLEAN
true
|✖
|Set to
false so this call fails with an error rather than a warning if
chunk is already in the columnstore.
recompress
|BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|Set to
true to recompress. In-memory recompression is attempted first; it falls back to internal decompress/compress.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.