convert_to_columnstore() replaces compress_chunk() , deprecated in 2.18.0.

Manually convert a specific chunk in the hypertable rowstore to the columnstore.

Although convert_to_columnstore gives you more fine-grained control, best practice is to use add_columnstore_policy . You can also add chunks to the columnstore at a specific time running the job associated with your columnstore policy manually.

To move a chunk from the columnstore back to the rowstore, use convert_to_rowstore .

To convert a single chunk to columnstore:

CALL convert_to_columnstore( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk' );

The syntax is:

CALL convert_to_columnstore( chunk = '<chunk_name>' , if_not_columnstore = true | false, recompress = true | false );

Name Type Default Required Description chunk REGCLASS - ✔ Name of the chunk to add to the columnstore. if_not_columnstore BOOLEAN true ✖ Set to false so this call fails with an error rather than a warning if chunk is already in the columnstore. recompress BOOLEAN false ✖ Set to true to recompress. In-memory recompression is attempted first; it falls back to internal decompress/compress.

This function returns void.