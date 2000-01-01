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convert_to_columnstore()

Manually add a chunk to the columnstore

Since 2.18.0

Manually convert a specific chunk in the hypertable rowstore to the columnstore.

Although convert_to_columnstore gives you more fine-grained control, best practice is to use add_columnstore_policy. You can also add chunks to the columnstore at a specific time running the job associated with your columnstore policy manually.

To move a chunk from the columnstore back to the rowstore, use convert_to_rowstore.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

To convert a single chunk to columnstore:

CALL convert_to_columnstore('_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk');

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

CALL convert_to_columnstore(
    chunk = '<chunk_name>',
    if_not_columnstore = true | false,
    recompress = true | false
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
chunkREGCLASS-Name of the chunk to add to the columnstore.
if_not_columnstoreBOOLEANtrueSet to false so this call fails with an error rather than a warning if chunk is already in the columnstore.
recompressBOOLEANfalseSet to true to recompress. In-memory recompression is attempted first; it falls back to internal decompress/compress.

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

This function returns void.