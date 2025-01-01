convert_to_rowstore() replaces decompress_chunk() , deprecated in 2.18.0.

Manually convert a specific chunk in the hypertable columnstore to the rowstore.

If you need to modify or add a lot of data to a chunk in the columnstore, best practice is to stop any jobs moving chunks to the columnstore, convert the chunk back to the rowstore, then modify the data. After the update, convert the chunk to the columnstore and restart the jobs. This workflow is especially useful if you need to backfill old data.

To modify or add a lot of data to a chunk:

Stop the jobs that are automatically adding chunks to the columnstore Retrieve the list of jobs from the timescaledb_information.jobs view to find the job you need to alter_job. SELECT alter_job(JOB_ID, scheduled => false); Convert a chunk to update back to the rowstore CALL convert_to_rowstore( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_2_chunk' ); Update the data in the chunk you added to the rowstore Best practice is to structure your INSERT statement to include appropriate partition key values, such as the timestamp. TimescaleDB adds the data to the correct chunk: INSERT INTO metrics ( time , value ) VALUES ( '2025-01-01T00:00:00' , 42 ); Convert the updated chunks back to the columnstore CALL convert_to_columnstore( '_timescaledb_internal._hyper_1_2_chunk' ); Restart the jobs that are automatically converting chunks to the columnstore SELECT alter_job(JOB_ID, scheduled => true);

The syntax is:

CALL convert_to_rowstore( chunk = '<chunk_name>' , if_columnstore = true | false );

Name Type Default Required Description chunk REGCLASS - ✔ Name of the chunk to be moved to the rowstore. if_columnstore BOOLEAN true ✖ Set to false so this call fails with an error rather than a warning if chunk is not in the columnstore

This function returns void.