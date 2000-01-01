 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings

Get information about columnstore settings for all hypertables

Since 2.18.0

Retrieve information about the settings for all hypertables in the columnstore.

Samples

To retrieve information about settings:

  • Show columnstore settings for all hypertables:

    SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings;

    Returns:

    hypertable               | measurements
    segmentby                |
    orderby                  | "time" DESC
    compress_interval_length |

  • Retrieve columnstore settings for a specific hypertable:

    SELECT * FROM timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings WHERE hypertable::TEXT LIKE 'metrics';

    Returns:

    hypertable               | metrics
    segmentby                | metric_id
    orderby                  | "time"
    compress_interval_length |

Returns

NameTypeDescription
hypertableREGCLASSA hypertable which has the columnstore enabled.
segmentbyTEXTThe list of columns used to segment data.
orderbyTEXTList of columns used to order the data, along with ordering and NULL ordering information.
compress_interval_lengthTEXTInterval used for rolling up chunks during compression.
indexJSONBThe sparse index details.