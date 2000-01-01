timescaledb_information.hypertable_columnstore_settings
Get information about columnstore settings for all hypertables
Since 2.18.0
Retrieve information about the settings for all hypertables in the columnstore.
Samples
To retrieve information about settings:
-
Show columnstore settings for all hypertables:
Returns:
-
Retrieve columnstore settings for a specific hypertable:
Returns:
Returns
|Name
|Type
|Description
hypertable
REGCLASS
|A hypertable which has the columnstore enabled.
segmentby
TEXT
|The list of columns used to segment data.
orderby
TEXT
|List of columns used to order the data, along with ordering and NULL ordering information.
compress_interval_length
TEXT
|Interval used for rolling up chunks during compression.
index
JSONB
|The sparse index details.