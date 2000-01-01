hypertable_columnstore_stats()

total_chunks BIGINT The number of chunks used by the hypertable. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed .

number_compressed_chunks BIGINT The number of chunks used by the hypertable that are currently compressed. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed .

before_compression_table_bytes BIGINT Size of the heap before compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed .

before_compression_index_bytes BIGINT Size of all the indexes before compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed .

before_compression_toast_bytes BIGINT Size the TOAST table before compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed .

before_compression_total_bytes BIGINT Size of the entire table ( before_compression_table_bytes + before_compression_index_bytes + before_compression_toast_bytes ) before compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed .

after_compression_table_bytes BIGINT Size of the heap after compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed .

after_compression_index_bytes BIGINT Size of all the indexes after compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed .

after_compression_toast_bytes BIGINT Size the TOAST table after compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed .

after_compression_total_bytes BIGINT Size of the entire table ( after_compression_table_bytes + after_compression_index_bytes + after_compression_toast_bytes ) after compression. Returns NULL if compression_status == Uncompressed .