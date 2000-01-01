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remove_columnstore_policy()

Remove a columnstore policy from a hypertable

Since 2.18.0

Remove a columnstore policy from a hypertable or continuous aggregate.

To restart automatic chunk migration to the columnstore, you need to call add_columnstore_policy again.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

You see the columnstore policies in the informational views.

  • Remove the columnstore policy from the cpu table:

    CALL remove_columnstore_policy('cpu');

  • Remove the columnstore policy from the cpu_weekly continuous aggregate:

    CALL remove_columnstore_policy('cpu_weekly');

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

CALL remove_columnstore_policy(
    hypertable = '<hypertable_name>',
    if_exists = true | false
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hypertableREGCLASS-Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate to remove the policy from
if_existsBOOLEANfalseSet to true so this job fails with a warning rather than an error if a columnstore policy does not exist on hypertable

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

This function returns void.