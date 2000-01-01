remove_columnstore_policy()
Remove a columnstore policy from a hypertable
Since 2.18.0
Remove a columnstore policy from a hypertable or continuous aggregate.
To restart automatic chunk migration to the columnstore, you need to call add_columnstore_policy again.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
You see the columnstore policies in the informational views.
-
Remove the columnstore policy from the
cputable:
-
Remove the columnstore policy from the
cpu_weeklycontinuous aggregate:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate to remove the policy from
if_exists
|BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|Set to
true so this job fails with a warning rather than an error if a columnstore policy does not exist on
hypertable
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.