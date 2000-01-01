remove_columnstore_policy() replaces remove_compression_policy() , deprecated in 2.18.0. The parameters are the same.

Remove a columnstore policy from a hypertable or continuous aggregate.

To restart automatic chunk migration to the columnstore, you need to call add_columnstore_policy again.

You see the columnstore policies in the informational views.

Remove the columnstore policy from the cpu table : CALL remove_columnstore_policy( 'cpu' );

Remove the columnstore policy from the cpu_weekly continuous aggregate: CALL remove_columnstore_policy( 'cpu_weekly' );

The syntax is:

CALL remove_columnstore_policy( hypertable = '<hypertable_name>' , if_exists = true | false );

Name Type Default Required Description hypertable REGCLASS - ✔ Name of the hypertable or continuous aggregate to remove the policy from if_exists BOOLEAN false ✖ Set to true so this job fails with a warning rather than an error if a columnstore policy does not exist on hypertable

This function returns void.