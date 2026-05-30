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remove_compaction_policy()

Remove a compaction policy from a hypertable

Since 2.29.0

Remove a compaction policy from a hypertable.

Unordered chunks are no longer compacted automatically, so queries against them keep the extra sort step needed to restore order. To restart automatic compaction, call add_compaction_policy again. Turning off direct_compress also removes the policy it created.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

You see the compaction policies in the informational views.

  • Remove the compaction policy from the metrics hypertable:

    SELECT remove_compaction_policy('metrics');

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT remove_compaction_policy(
    hypertable = '<hypertable_name>',
    if_exists = true | false
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
hypertableREGCLASS-Name of the hypertable to remove the policy from
if_existsBOOLEANfalseSet to true so this job fails with a warning rather than an error if a compaction policy does not exist on hypertable

Returns

Section titled “Returns”

This function returns void.