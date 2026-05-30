remove_compaction_policy()
Remove a compaction policy from a hypertable
Since 2.29.0
Unordered chunks are no longer compacted automatically, so queries against them keep the extra sort step needed to
restore order. To restart automatic compaction, call add_compaction_policy again. Turning off
Remove a compaction policy from a hypertable.
Unordered chunks are no longer compacted automatically, so queries against them keep the extra sort step needed to
restore order. To restart automatic compaction, call add_compaction_policy again. Turning off
direct_compress also removes the policy it created.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
You see the compaction policies in the informational views.
-
Remove the compaction policy from the
metricshypertable:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
hypertable
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|Name of the hypertable to remove the policy from
if_exists
|BOOLEAN
false
|✖
|Set to
true so this job fails with a warning rather than an error if a compaction policy does not exist on
hypertable
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
This function returns void.