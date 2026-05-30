Remove a compaction policy from a hypertable.

Unordered chunks are no longer compacted automatically, so queries against them keep the extra sort step needed to restore order. To restart automatic compaction, call add_compaction_policy again. Turning off direct_compress also removes the policy it created.

You see the compaction policies in the informational views.

Remove the compaction policy from the metrics hypertable: SELECT remove_compaction_policy( 'metrics' );

The syntax is:

SELECT remove_compaction_policy( hypertable = '<hypertable_name>' , if_exists = true | false );

Name Type Default Required Description hypertable REGCLASS - ✔ Name of the hypertable to remove the policy from if_exists BOOLEAN false ✖ Set to true so this job fails with a warning rather than an error if a compaction policy does not exist on hypertable

This function returns void.