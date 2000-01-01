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Hyperfunctions overview

Functions that enable you to analyze time-series data efficiently. These functions provide essential capabilities for time bucketing, data distribution analysis, and gapfilling.

For additional hyperfunctions, use the TimescaleDB Toolkit PostgreSQL extension.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Time bucketing with aggregates

Section titled “Time bucketing with aggregates”

Bucket temperature readings into 5-minute intervals and calculate statistics:

SELECT
  time_bucket('5 minutes', time) AS bucket,
  avg(temperature) AS avg_temp,
  first(temperature, time) AS first_temp,
  last(temperature, time) AS last_temp
FROM readings
GROUP BY bucket
ORDER BY bucket DESC;

Gapfilling missing data

Section titled “Gapfilling missing data”

Fill gaps in time-series data using last observation carried forward (LOCF):

SELECT
  time_bucket_gapfill('1 hour', time) AS bucket,
  device_id,
  locf(avg(temperature)) AS filled_avg_temp
FROM readings
WHERE time >= NOW() - INTERVAL '1 day'
GROUP BY bucket, device_id
ORDER BY bucket DESC;

Analyzing data distribution

Section titled “Analyzing data distribution”

Create a histogram of response times to understand distribution patterns:

SELECT histogram(response_time_ms, 0, 1000, 10)
FROM api_requests
WHERE time > NOW() - INTERVAL '1 day';

Approximate row counting

Section titled “Approximate row counting”

Get a fast estimate of table size without scanning all data:

SELECT approximate_row_count('readings');

Available functions

Section titled “Available functions”

Time series utilities

Section titled “Time series utilities”

Gapfilling

Section titled “Gapfilling”

Distribution analysis

Section titled “Distribution analysis”

Additional hyperfunctions

Section titled “Additional hyperfunctions”

For advanced time-series analysis including statistical analysis, percentile approximation, state tracking, and more, see the TimescaleDB Toolkit API reference.

Deprecated hyperfunctions

Section titled “Deprecated hyperfunctions”