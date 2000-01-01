Hyperfunctions overview
Functions that enable you to analyze time-series data efficiently. These functions provide essential capabilities for time bucketing, data distribution analysis, and gapfilling.
For additional hyperfunctions, use the TimescaleDB Toolkit PostgreSQL extension.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Time bucketing with aggregatesSection titled “Time bucketing with aggregates”
Bucket temperature readings into 5-minute intervals and calculate statistics:
Gapfilling missing dataSection titled “Gapfilling missing data”
Fill gaps in time-series data using last observation carried forward (LOCF):
Analyzing data distributionSection titled “Analyzing data distribution”
Create a histogram of response times to understand distribution patterns:
Approximate row countingSection titled “Approximate row counting”
Get a fast estimate of table size without scanning all data:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
Time series utilitiesSection titled “Time series utilities”
time_bucket(): bucket rows by time interval
first(): get the first value ordered by another column
last(): get the last value ordered by another column
days_in_month(): calculate days in a month
month_normalize(): normalize monthly metrics
GapfillingSection titled “Gapfilling”
time_bucket_gapfill(): bucket time and fill gaps in results
locf(): last observation carried forward for filling gaps
interpolate(): linear interpolation for filling gaps
Distribution analysisSection titled “Distribution analysis”
histogram(): create histograms to visualize data distribution
approximate_row_count(): fast approximate count of rows in a table
Additional hyperfunctionsSection titled “Additional hyperfunctions”
For advanced time-series analysis including statistical analysis, percentile approximation, state tracking, and more, see the TimescaleDB Toolkit API reference.
Deprecated hyperfunctionsSection titled “Deprecated hyperfunctions”
time_bucket_ng(): next generation time bucketing with additional features