Hyperfunctions overview

For additional hyperfunctions, use the TimescaleDB Toolkit PostgreSQL extension.

Time bucketing with aggregates Section titled “Time bucketing with aggregates”

Bucket temperature readings into 5-minute intervals and calculate statistics:

SELECT time_bucket( '5 minutes' , time ) AS bucket, avg (temperature) AS avg_temp, first (temperature, time ) AS first_temp, last (temperature, time ) AS last_temp FROM readings GROUP BY bucket ORDER BY bucket DESC ;

Gapfilling missing data Section titled “Gapfilling missing data”

Fill gaps in time-series data using last observation carried forward (LOCF):

SELECT time_bucket_gapfill( '1 hour' , time ) AS bucket, device_id, locf( avg (temperature)) AS filled_avg_temp FROM readings WHERE time >= NOW () - INTERVAL '1 day' GROUP BY bucket, device_id ORDER BY bucket DESC ;

Analyzing data distribution Section titled “Analyzing data distribution”

Create a histogram of response times to understand distribution patterns:

SELECT histogram (response_time_ms, 0 , 1000 , 10 ) FROM api_requests WHERE time > NOW () - INTERVAL '1 day' ;

Approximate row counting Section titled “Approximate row counting”

Get a fast estimate of table size without scanning all data:

SELECT approximate_row_count( 'readings' );

Time series utilities Section titled “Time series utilities”

time_bucket() : bucket rows by time interval

: bucket rows by time interval first() : get the first value ordered by another column

: get the first value ordered by another column last() : get the last value ordered by another column

: get the last value ordered by another column days_in_month() : calculate days in a month

: calculate days in a month month_normalize() : normalize monthly metrics

time_bucket_gapfill() : bucket time and fill gaps in results

: bucket time and fill gaps in results locf() : last observation carried forward for filling gaps

: last observation carried forward for filling gaps interpolate() : linear interpolation for filling gaps

histogram() : create histograms to visualize data distribution

: create histograms to visualize data distribution approximate_row_count() : fast approximate count of rows in a table

For advanced time-series analysis including statistical analysis, percentile approximation, state tracking, and more, see the TimescaleDB Toolkit API reference.