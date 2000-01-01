Distribution analysis overview

Distribution analysis functions help you understand how data is distributed across your datasets and perform fast approximate row counting on large tables.

Create a histogram showing the distribution of battery levels across devices:

SELECT device_id, histogram (battery_level, 20 , 60 , 5 ) FROM readings GROUP BY device_id LIMIT 10 ;

The histogram partitions values into buckets between 20 and 60, with 5 equal-width buckets. The result includes an underflow bucket (values < 20) and an overflow bucket (values >= 60).

Approximate row count Section titled “Approximate row count”

Get a fast approximate count of rows in a hypertable without a full table scan:

ANALYZE conditions; SELECT * FROM approximate_row_count( 'conditions' );

This uses database statistics to provide a quick estimate, which is particularly useful for very large tables where exact counts would be expensive.

histogram() : partition a dataset into buckets and get the number of counts in each bucket