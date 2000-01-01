Distribution analysis overview
Functions for analyzing data distribution with histograms and approximate row counts
Distribution analysis functions help you understand how data is distributed across your datasets and perform fast approximate row counting on large tables.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Histogram distributionSection titled “Histogram distribution”
Create a histogram showing the distribution of battery levels across devices:
The histogram partitions values into buckets between 20 and 60, with 5 equal-width buckets. The result includes an underflow bucket (values < 20) and an overflow bucket (values >= 60).
Approximate row countSection titled “Approximate row count”
Get a fast approximate count of rows in a hypertable without a full table scan:
This uses database statistics to provide a quick estimate, which is particularly useful for very large tables where exact counts would be expensive.
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
Distribution analysisSection titled “Distribution analysis”
histogram(): partition a dataset into buckets and get the number of counts in each bucket
Approximate aggregationSection titled “Approximate aggregation”
approximate_row_count(): estimate the number of rows in a table using catalog statistics