approximate_row_count()
Estimate the number of rows in a table
Get approximate row count for hypertable, distributed hypertable, or regular PostgreSQL table based on catalog estimates. This function supports tables with nested inheritance and declarative partitioning.
The accuracy of
approximate_row_count depends on the database having up-to-date statistics about the table or
hypertable, which are updated by
VACUUM,
ANALYZE, and a few DDL commands. If you have auto-vacuum configured on
your table or hypertable, or changes to the table are relatively infrequent, you might not need to explicitly
ANALYZE your table as shown below. Otherwise, if your table statistics are too out-of-date, running this command
updates your statistics and yields more accurate approximation results.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Get the approximate row count for a single hypertable.
The expected output:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
relation
|REGCLASS
|-
|✔
|hypertable or regular PostgreSQL table to get row count for.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
approximate_row_count
|BIGINT
|A numeric estimate of the number of rows in the specified table or hypertable.