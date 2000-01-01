histogram()
Partition the dataset into buckets and get the number of counts in each bucket
The
histogram() function represents the distribution of a set of
values as an array of equal-width buckets. It partitions the dataset
into a specified number of buckets (
nbuckets) ranging from the
inputted
min and
max values.
The return value is an array containing
nbuckets+2 buckets, with the
middle
nbuckets bins for values in the stated range, the first
bucket at the head of the array for values under the lower
min bound,
and the last bucket for values greater than or equal to the
max bound.
Each bucket is inclusive on its lower bound, and exclusive on its upper
bound. Therefore, values equal to the
min are included in the bucket
starting with
min, but values equal to the
max are in the last bucket.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
A simple bucketing of device’s battery levels from the
readings dataset:
The expected output:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
value
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|A set of values to partition into a histogram
min
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|The histogram’s lower bound used in bucketing (inclusive)
max
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|The histogram’s upper bound used in bucketing (exclusive)
nbuckets
|INTEGER
|-
|✔
|The integer value for the number of histogram buckets (partitions)
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
histogram
|INTEGER[ ]
|An array of counts, with
nbuckets + 2 elements. The first element is the count of values less than
min, the last element is the count of values greater than or equal to
max, and the middle elements are counts for each bucket in the range.