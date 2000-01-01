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histogram()

Partition the dataset into buckets and get the number of counts in each bucket

Since 0.5.0

The histogram() function represents the distribution of a set of values as an array of equal-width buckets. It partitions the dataset into a specified number of buckets (nbuckets) ranging from the inputted min and max values.

The return value is an array containing nbuckets+2 buckets, with the middle nbuckets bins for values in the stated range, the first bucket at the head of the array for values under the lower min bound, and the last bucket for values greater than or equal to the max bound. Each bucket is inclusive on its lower bound, and exclusive on its upper bound. Therefore, values equal to the min are included in the bucket starting with min, but values equal to the max are in the last bucket.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

A simple bucketing of device’s battery levels from the readings dataset:

SELECT device_id, histogram(battery_level, 20, 60, 5)
FROM readings
GROUP BY device_id
LIMIT 10;

The expected output:

 device_id  |          histogram
------------+------------------------------
 demo000000 | {0,0,0,7,215,206,572}
 demo000001 | {0,12,173,112,99,145,459}
 demo000002 | {0,0,187,167,68,229,349}
 demo000003 | {197,209,127,221,106,112,28}
 demo000004 | {0,0,0,0,0,39,961}
 demo000005 | {12,225,171,122,233,80,157}
 demo000006 | {0,78,176,170,8,40,528}
 demo000007 | {0,0,0,126,239,245,390}
 demo000008 | {0,0,311,345,116,228,0}
 demo000009 | {295,92,105,50,8,8,442}

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

SELECT histogram(
    value = <anyelement>,
    min = <anyelement>,
    max = <anyelement>,
    nbuckets = <integer>
);
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
valueDOUBLE PRECISION-A set of values to partition into a histogram
minDOUBLE PRECISION-The histogram’s lower bound used in bucketing (inclusive)
maxDOUBLE PRECISION-The histogram’s upper bound used in bucketing (exclusive)
nbucketsINTEGER-The integer value for the number of histogram buckets (partitions)

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
histogramINTEGER[ ]An array of counts, with nbuckets + 2 elements. The first element is the count of values less than min, the last element is the count of values greater than or equal to max, and the middle elements are counts for each bucket in the range.