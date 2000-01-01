Time series utilities overview

Time series utilities provide essential functions for working with time-series data, including bucketing data by time intervals, selecting values based on temporal ordering, and performing time-based calculations.

Bucket temperature readings into 5-minute intervals and calculate the average:

SELECT time_bucket( '5 minutes' , time ) AS five_min, avg (temperature) FROM readings GROUP BY five_min ORDER BY five_min DESC ;

Get the first and last temperature values for each device in 1-hour buckets:

SELECT device_id, time_bucket( '1 hour' , time ) AS hour , first (temperature, time ) AS first_temp, last (temperature, time ) AS last_temp FROM readings GROUP BY device_id, hour ORDER BY hour DESC ;

Normalize monthly sales metrics to account for varying month lengths:

SELECT time_bucket( '1 month' , sale_date) AS month , SUM (amount) AS total_sales, month_normalize( SUM (amount), time_bucket( '1 month' , sale_date)) AS normalized_sales FROM sales GROUP BY month ORDER BY month ;

time_bucket() : bucket rows by time interval to calculate aggregates

: bucket rows by time interval to calculate aggregates time_bucket_ng() : next generation time bucketing with additional features

first() : get the first value in one column when rows are ordered by another column

: get the first value in one column when rows are ordered by another column last() : get the last value in one column when rows are ordered by another column