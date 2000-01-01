Time series utilities overview
Functions for time bucketing, ordered selection, and time-based calculations
Time series utilities provide essential functions for working with time-series data, including bucketing data by time intervals, selecting values based on temporal ordering, and performing time-based calculations.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Time bucketingSection titled “Time bucketing”
Bucket temperature readings into 5-minute intervals and calculate the average:
Ordered selectionSection titled “Ordered selection”
Get the first and last temperature values for each device in 1-hour buckets:
Month normalizationSection titled “Month normalization”
Normalize monthly sales metrics to account for varying month lengths:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
Time bucketingSection titled “Time bucketing”
time_bucket(): bucket rows by time interval to calculate aggregates
time_bucket_ng(): next generation time bucketing with additional features
Ordered selectionSection titled “Ordered selection”
first(): get the first value in one column when rows are ordered by another column
last(): get the last value in one column when rows are ordered by another column
Time utilitiesSection titled “Time utilities”
days_in_month(): calculate the number of days in a month given a timestamp
month_normalize(): normalize a monthly metric based on the number of days in the month