 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

Time series utilities overview

Functions for time bucketing, ordered selection, and time-based calculations

Time series utilities provide essential functions for working with time-series data, including bucketing data by time intervals, selecting values based on temporal ordering, and performing time-based calculations.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Time bucketing

Section titled “Time bucketing”

Bucket temperature readings into 5-minute intervals and calculate the average:

SELECT time_bucket('5 minutes', time) AS five_min, avg(temperature)
FROM readings
GROUP BY five_min
ORDER BY five_min DESC;

Ordered selection

Section titled “Ordered selection”

Get the first and last temperature values for each device in 1-hour buckets:

SELECT
  device_id,
  time_bucket('1 hour', time) AS hour,
  first(temperature, time) AS first_temp,
  last(temperature, time) AS last_temp
FROM readings
GROUP BY device_id, hour
ORDER BY hour DESC;

Month normalization

Section titled “Month normalization”

Normalize monthly sales metrics to account for varying month lengths:

SELECT
  time_bucket('1 month', sale_date) AS month,
  SUM(amount) AS total_sales,
  month_normalize(SUM(amount), time_bucket('1 month', sale_date)) AS normalized_sales
FROM sales
GROUP BY month
ORDER BY month;

Available functions

Section titled “Available functions”

Time bucketing

Section titled “Time bucketing”

Ordered selection

Section titled “Ordered selection”
  • first(): get the first value in one column when rows are ordered by another column
  • last(): get the last value in one column when rows are ordered by another column

Time utilities

Section titled “Time utilities”
  • days_in_month(): calculate the number of days in a month given a timestamp
  • month_normalize(): normalize a monthly metric based on the number of days in the month